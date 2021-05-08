BSP supremo Mayawati has slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the migrant crisis at the national capital. She said that only folding hands before the public and pleading with them not to leave is a drama that has been seen earlier as well.

Mayawati said that the same drama is being seen in Maharashtra, Haryana and Punjab as well. She said that the events were extremely disheartening.

1. केवल हाथ जोड़कर दिल्ली के सीएम का यह कहना कि दिल्ली से लोग पलायन न करें, यही नाटक कोरोना के दौरान् पहले भी किया गया था। यह सब अब महाराष्ट्र, हरियाणा व पंजाब आदि राज्यों में भी देखने के लिए मिल रहा है। अब पंजाब में लुधियाना से भी लोग काफी पलायन कर रहे हैं, यह अति-दुःखद। 1/3 — Mayawati (@Mayawati) May 8, 2021

The BSP supremo said that if the governments of these states had inspired faith in them and worked to meet their necessities, then they would not have been forced to flee. She also said that the state governments were now engaging in drama to cover up their incompetence.

2. यदि यहाँ कि राज्य सरकारें इनमें विश्वास पैदा करके इनकी जरूरतों को समय से पूरा कर देतीं तो फिर ये लोग पलायन नहीं करते और अब यहाँ कि राज्य सरकारें इस मामले में अपनी कमियों को छिपाने हेतु किस्म-किस्म की नाटकबाजी कर रही हैं, यह किसी से छिपा नहीं है। 2/3 — Mayawati (@Mayawati) May 8, 2021

Mayawati also demanded free vaccines for the poor, Dalits and the Tribal communities. She also requested financial help for them.

3. साथ ही, पूरे देश में सर्वसमाज में से खासकर गरीबों, दलितों व आदिवासी समाज के लोगों को ‘‘फ्री‘‘ में वैक्सीन दी जानी चाहिये। इसके साथ-साथ, ऐसे समय में इनकी आर्थिक मदद भी जरूर की जानी चाहिये। बी.एस.पी. की केन्द्र व सभी राज्य सरकारों से भी पुनः यह माँग। 3/3 — Mayawati (@Mayawati) May 8, 2021

Delhi had witnessed a massive migrant crisis with the onset of lockdown in the state the previous month. Following the announcement of lockdown, a huge gathering of migrant workers were spotted at the Anand Vihar Bus Terminal. Such a crisis was witnessed in 2020 as well.