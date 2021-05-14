Friday, May 14, 2021
Home News Reports Union Health Ministry debunks Maharashtra Congress leader's PM CARES Fund linked 'ventilator scam' claim:...
News Reports
Updated:

Union Health Ministry debunks Maharashtra Congress leader’s PM CARES Fund linked ‘ventilator scam’ claim: Details

In at least one instance, it was observed that the problem was caused by improper mask fitting, which is corrected by proper mask size and fitting on the patient.

OpIndia Staff
Union Health Ministry debunks Maharashtra Congress leader's PM CARES Fund linked 'ventilator scam'in Aurangabad
Representative Image (Credit: Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)
26

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has debunked claims that ventilators procured through the PM CARES Fund and supplied to Aurangabad were not functioning properly. The clarification came after Congress leader Sachin Sawant from Maharashtra has alleged a scam citing the alleged malfunctioning.

The Ministry has said that the ventilators in question were not procured through the PM CARES Fund.

GMC Aurangabad
The tweet by Congress leader alleging a ventilator scam

The MoHFW said in a statement, “Ventilators manufactured by Jyoti CNC were supplied to Aurangabad Medical College. Jyoti CNC is one of the manufacturers of “Make in India” Ventilators. They have supplied ventilators centrally for COVID-19 management, as per the directions of Empowered Group-3. These ventilators were then made available to States as per the requests made by States. This supplier is not funded under PM CARES fund.”

Due to the shortage of ventilators during the initial days of the pandemic, local manufacturers encouraged to produce ventilators in adequate numbers. Many among them had no prior experience in ventilator manufacturing. However, it was only after proper screening, testing and clinical validation that the ventilators were put into supplies. Jyoti CNC was one such manufacturer.

The Ministry stated, “On 23rd April (i.e. 04 days after successful installation of ventilators the Hospital authorities at GMC Aurangabad, a complaint was received telephonically informing that 08 ventilators were not functioning. The engineers went to the site and found that flow sensor (proximal) had not been installed in 03 ventilators by the Hospital. All 08 were recalibrated by the service engineers of the vendor. 01 ventilator had oxygen cell which was not functioning. A fresh oxygen cell was reinstalled and this ventilator also made functional and commissioned subsequently.”

“Jyoti CNC received a call on 10th May, 2021 informing that two ventilators have been used in ICU. Out of these, one on NIV (Non-Invasive (BiPAP) mode), is not being able to ensure saturation of the patient. The authorities said that this may be checked outside the ICU. The same was examined by the team of service engineers & was found to be in functional condition and the team returned after satisfying the Hospital authorities. This was put back in operation on a patient on night of 12th May 2021 on NIV mode,” it stated further.

The Ministry added, “On 13th May afternoon Jyoti CNC was informed telephonically that they are not being able to get optimum PEEP. The technical team visited the hospital in the afternoon. However, by then the same ventilator had been put on the patient in invasive mode. The Ventilator was working on the patient on invasive (IV) mode and it was working perfectly fine on the patient.”

In at least one instance, it was observed that the problem was caused by improper mask fitting, which is corrected by proper mask size and fitting on the patient. The statement further said that the ventilator was functioning in the Invasive Mode.

GMC Aurangabad has requested that the 22 ventilators installed be demonstrated and re-commissioned before the hospital team and the team of engineers with Jyoti CNC will ensure the same over today (Friday) and tomorrow (Saturday).

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAurangabad ventilators
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Journalists join hands with Congress trolls to spread propaganda against BJP over Delhi High Court ordered probe by police

OpIndia Staff -
Journalists blame BJP after Youth Congress president Srinivas B V questioned by Delhi Police on the orders of Delhi High Court
News Reports

Read how RSS volunteers turned a defunct, British-era hospital, lying unused for over 2 decades, into a 200-bed COVID-19 facility

OpIndia Staff -
Volunteers of the Sangh Parivar, BJP and other organisations cleaned up the defunct KGF hospital in Karnataka to handle COVID-19 crisis

Massive Eid gatherings show the futility of lockdown during the second wave of the pandemic in India, it is time to lift them now

Opinions K Bhattacharjee -
The Muslim community across the world is celebrating Eid ul-Fitr today. With it, the holy month of Ramadan comes to an end.

‘Delhi’s govt was just complaining, not trying to handle logistics of oxygen supply’: Director of INOX

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
Jain said that the central government's job is to inform these manufacturers to produce a certain amount of oxygen, which they did and made a chart for each state with specific volume allocation.

Dr.Reddy’s commences rollout of Russian-made Sputnik V vaccines, to be priced at Rs 995.40 per dose

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Deepak Sapra, the global head of Custom Pharma Services at Dr Reddy's Lab became the first person to receive the Sputnik V shot at Hyderabad today.

Kejriwal govt sets aside Rs 50 crores for free vaccination of Delhi residents, while spending far more on PR: Details

News Reports Jinit Jain -
While AAP government in Delhi spent Rs 150 crores on PR from Jan to March, it has only allocated Rs 50 crores for the free vaccination of Delhi's 2 crore population.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Narcissism at its worse: After doubts were raised on the help being provided by Sonu Sood, actor gets called out for sharing cringe self-laudatory...

OpIndia Staff -
After making questionable claims on helping Covid-19 victims, Sonu Sood now shares cartoons that shows him as a God
Read more
News Reports

Audit effect? Delhi’s oxygen demand goes from 700 MT for 75k active COVID cases to 582 MT for 83k active cases

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, Kejriwal govt had vehemently opposed the oxygen audit.
Read more
Fact-Check

Charlie Hebdo cartoon mocking Hindu deities for Covid-19 crisis turns out to be fake? Here’s what we know

OpIndia Staff -
Some social media users pointed out the hypocrisy of these 'left-liberals', who were just a few months back attacking the same French magazine for publishing cartoons that were allegedly hurtful for Muslims.
Read more
World

Israeli actress Gal Gadot, who once hailed ‘Shaheen Bagh dadi’, wishes for safety for Israel, gets hate from Islamists and ‘liberals’ in return

OpIndia Staff -
Gal Gadot's prayer for peace in her home country Israel irks up 'liberals' who even accused her of being a genocide enabler.
Read more
News Reports

Rihanna gets cancelled by Islamists for saying that Israeli and Palestinian lives are equal

OpIndia Staff -
Several social media users slammed Rihanna for her Instagram post mourning the loss of lives on both sides during Israel-Palestine conflict
Read more
News Reports

While Delhi govt was alleging inadequate oxygen supply, data show it was returning oxygen to suppliers, asked them to store the excess

OpIndia Staff -
Due to lack of storage plants and not enough demand, Delhi govt had returned oxygen and asked the suppliers to store them
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,969FansLike
543,593FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com