Bengal BJP leader Mukul Roy has dispelled rumours that he is moving back to the Trinamool Congress following the party’s defeat in the assembly elections. Mukul Roy said that he will “continue as a soldier of BJP to restore democracy in our state.”

My fight would continue as a soldier of BJP to restore democracy in our state. I would request everyone to put the concoctions and conjectures to rest. I am resolute in my political path. — Mukul Roy (@MukulR_Official) May 8, 2021

There were rumours doing the rounds that Mukul Roy, who had earlier dumped TMC to join the BJP, will move back to Mamata Banerjee’s party after the defeat. However, he says that the “concoctions and conjectures” should be put to rest.

BIG BREAKING : Mukul Roy to resign from BJP today. He is expected to lead a mass exodus back into TMC. Was he the reason BJP performed so poorly in West Bengal ? — The Political Commentator (@PoliticsMedi) May 8, 2021

Cryptic tweets had been making the rounds suggesting that “turncoats” may be on their way back to the Trinamool Congress.

Turncoats can always turn their coats again #justsaying — Payal Mehta/પાયલ મેહતા/ पायल मेहता/ পাযেল মেহতা (@payalmehta100) May 8, 2021

The BJP suffered a severe defeat in the West Bengal Assembly Elections with Mamata Banerjee winning 213 seats in the 294 seat assembly. Post-poll violence has erupted in the state ever since trends showed a TMC victory.