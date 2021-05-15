Saturday, May 15, 2021
Home Crime NCPCR seeks action against Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam for violating the Juvenile Justice...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

NCPCR seeks action against Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam for violating the Juvenile Justice Act

NCPCR has cited a video shared by Rajendra Pal Gautam on his Twitter account which discloses the identity of children and the name of a child care institute in Delhi

OpIndia Staff
NCPCR files complaint against AAP Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam
AAP leader Rajendra Pal Gautam(Source: YouTube)
133

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has written a letter to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi seeking action against AAP leader and Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam for disclosing the identity of children staying in a child care institution situated in Delhi. The Commission has also asked for an action taken report to be submitted in a week’s time.

In its letter, the Child Rights body said that it received a complaint against a video uploaded by Gautam on his Twitter handle. In the video, the AAP minister was seen inspecting a child care institution in Delhi, disclosing the identity of the children, along with the name of the institution. In the video, the Social Welfare Minister also mentioned that the children living in the CCI were orphans.

The NCPCR has deemed the video showing the children along with the name of the institution where they are living a prima facie violation of Section 74 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, and a serious offence against children. Section 74 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, prohibits the disclosure of the identity of children such as their name, address, age, school name etc. on any media platform which may lead to the identification of a child in conflict with the law or a child in need of care and protection or a child victim or witness of a crime, involved in such matter.

Additionally, the details of such children are prohibited from being made public so that the confidentiality of the children is maintained and these vulnerable children are not made susceptible to trafficking, abuse, cruelty, illegal adoption etc. Furthermore, it said Section 74(3) of the JJ Act, 2015, provides that any person violating this provision shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to six months or a fine which may extend to two lakh rupees or both.

“Therefore, given the violations of provisions given under the JJ Act, 2015, an inquiry in this matter must be conducted and action, as deemed fit, may be taken. It is requested that a report informing about the action taken in the matter may be sent to the Commission within a week,” the letter read.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Government and Policy

Punjab: After Modi Govt implements direct benefit transfer, agencies procure record wheat quantity, 9 lac farmers receive Rs 23,000 cr

OpIndia Staff -
A farmer named Gurdip Singh from Chak Kalan village said, "I am very happy with this system with money coming directly. I sold my entire crop to government agencies as the MSP was also better this time."
News Reports

5 years ago, The Week published an article insulting, mocking, lying about Veer Savarkar, today they apologise: Read full details

Dibakar Dutta -
After a lawsuit filed by Veer Sarvarkar's grand nephew, The Week apologises for a article on Sarvarkar published in 2016

Maharashtra wants Bharat Biotech to set aside 50% vaccines manufactured at the proposed Pune plant for itself: Report

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said that he would request Bharat Biotech to reserve 50% of the vaccines manufactured at the proposed Pune plant for distribution within the state

WHO chief Tedros, accused of covering up epidemic in Ethiopia, wants wealthy nations to halt inoculating the ‘healthy’, donate to poor nations

World OpIndia Staff -
The WHO chief had come under severe criticism for their conduct since the pandemic broke out in China.

How NDTV played with words to give impression that Kerala woman died due to Israel, deleted and reposted, but still did not mention Palestine

Media OpIndia Staff -
NDTV subtly peddled an agenda trying to paint Israel as the aggressors and Palestine as the victim after a Indian woman died in terror attacks

Jerusalem conflict: The history of Al-Aqsa Mosque on Temple Mount and the holiest Jewish temple that preceded it

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock was built on the same spot where the Second Temple of the Judaism was located

Recently Popular

News Reports

Narcissism at its worse: After doubts were raised on the help being provided by Sonu Sood, actor gets called out for sharing cringe self-laudatory...

OpIndia Staff -
After making questionable claims on helping Covid-19 victims, Sonu Sood now shares cartoons that shows him as a God
Read more
Fact-Check

Charlie Hebdo cartoon mocking Hindu deities for Covid-19 crisis turns out to be fake? Here’s what we know

OpIndia Staff -
Some social media users pointed out the hypocrisy of these 'left-liberals', who were just a few months back attacking the same French magazine for publishing cartoons that were allegedly hurtful for Muslims.
Read more
News Reports

While Delhi govt was alleging inadequate oxygen supply, data show it was returning oxygen to suppliers, asked them to store the excess

OpIndia Staff -
Due to lack of storage plants and not enough demand, Delhi govt had returned oxygen and asked the suppliers to store them
Read more
News Reports

Harry Potter author JK Rowling gives six-figure donation to pro-Khalistani outfit Khalsa Aid

OpIndia Staff -
The Harry Potter creator replied to Khalsa Aid's Tweet, thanking people for buying a copy of her latest children's book The Ickabog.
Read more
News Reports

Audit effect? Delhi’s oxygen demand goes from 700 MT for 75k active COVID cases to 582 MT for 83k active cases

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, Kejriwal govt had vehemently opposed the oxygen audit.
Read more
News Reports

Former pornstar Mia Khalifa falls for ‘toolkit’ again? Posts unedited tweet against Israel, later defends herself with bizarre explanation

OpIndia Staff -
Former porn-star Mia Khalifa accidentally revealed being part of an anti-Israel Twitter storm after she tweeted an unedited post
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,997FansLike
543,980FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com