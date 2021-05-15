The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has written a letter to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi seeking action against AAP leader and Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam for disclosing the identity of children staying in a child care institution situated in Delhi. The Commission has also asked for an action taken report to be submitted in a week’s time.

In its letter, the Child Rights body said that it received a complaint against a video uploaded by Gautam on his Twitter handle. In the video, the AAP minister was seen inspecting a child care institution in Delhi, disclosing the identity of the children, along with the name of the institution. In the video, the Social Welfare Minister also mentioned that the children living in the CCI were orphans.

The NCPCR has deemed the video showing the children along with the name of the institution where they are living a prima facie violation of Section 74 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, and a serious offence against children. Section 74 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, prohibits the disclosure of the identity of children such as their name, address, age, school name etc. on any media platform which may lead to the identification of a child in conflict with the law or a child in need of care and protection or a child victim or witness of a crime, involved in such matter.

Additionally, the details of such children are prohibited from being made public so that the confidentiality of the children is maintained and these vulnerable children are not made susceptible to trafficking, abuse, cruelty, illegal adoption etc. Furthermore, it said Section 74(3) of the JJ Act, 2015, provides that any person violating this provision shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to six months or a fine which may extend to two lakh rupees or both.

“Therefore, given the violations of provisions given under the JJ Act, 2015, an inquiry in this matter must be conducted and action, as deemed fit, may be taken. It is requested that a report informing about the action taken in the matter may be sent to the Commission within a week,” the letter read.