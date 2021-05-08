Saturday, May 8, 2021
CrimeNews Reports
Delhi oxygen-hoarding case: Another arrest in Khan Market racket, Matrix Cellular CEO arrested, Navneet Kalra still on the run

Delhi Police said that Matrix Cellular had received a consignment of 650 oxygen concentrators, of which 524 have been recovered. The accused was selling the concentrators at an exorbitant cost of Rs 71,000.

OpIndia Staff
Delhi Police arrests Gaurav Khanna for alleged black marketing of Oxygen concentrators/ Image Source: ANI
On Friday, Delhi Police continued its crackdown on the alleged black marketer of oxygen concentrators in Delhi and arrested another person identified as Gourav Khan in connection with hoarding of Oxygen concentrators at a popular restaurant Khan Chacha in the national capital.

According to the reports, Delhi Police arrested 47-year-old Gourav Khanna, a resident of Orchid Appartments, Sector 54, Gurugram on Friday night in connection with the alleged black marketing of the Oxygen concentrators. Khanna is the CEO of Matrix Cellular Services Ltd which is one of the companies involved in importing the equipment.

Following his arrest, the Delhi Police said that Matrix Cellular had received a consignment of 650 oxygen concentrators, of which 524 have been recovered. The accused was selling the concentrators at an exorbitant cost of Rs 71,000.

Delhi Police raids popular eatery Khan Chacha

Earlier on Friday, Delhi Police had seized 419 oxygen concentrators from a restaurant and a farmhouse in South Delhi on Wednesday. The Delhi Police had also busted oxygen concentrators black-marketing racket and recovered 105 concentrators from two upscale restaurants in the Khan Market area on Friday.

The two restaurants namely Khan Chacha and Town Hall are owned by Navneet Kalra, who is currently on the run. Reportedly, Navneet Kalra imported the oxygen concentrators from China at around Rs 20,000-25,000, and sold them in Delhi for at least Rs 70,000, making a huge profit due to the higher demands for the machines in the city due to the shortage of oxygen for Covid-19 patients. Kalra had sold nearly 50 such units so far.

Navneet Kalra owns several eateries in Delhi, and owns the retail chain Dayal Opticals, which was founded by his father Dayal Dass Kalra. His restaurants among the most well known in Delhi, and are frequented by VIPs like celebrities and politicians.

Reportedly, Kalra took orders for Oxygen concentrators via an online portal as well as through WhatsApp groups. The Delhi Police have also accessed to the screenshots of Navneet Kalra, where he had discussed the supply and demand of oxygen concentrators in one such group on April 26.

It is important to note that Navneet Kalra was felicitated by during the oath taking ceremony of Arvind Kejriwal led Delhi govt in 2020. He was among the 48 personalities honoured as ‘Delhi ke Nirmata’ by the AAP govt after it returned to power.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

