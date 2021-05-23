Sunday, May 23, 2021
Home News Reports Pinarayi Vijayan's decision to keep minority welfare portfolio with himself to appease Christians angers...
News Reports
Updated:

Pinarayi Vijayan’s decision to keep minority welfare portfolio with himself to appease Christians angers IUML: Report

Christian groups were not happy with the disbursal of minority welfare funds under KT Jaleel, the previous minority welfare minister in the state.

OpIndia Staff
Pinaray Vijayan
Image Credit: Vidhuraj M.T.
2

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has decided to keep the minority welfare portfolio with himself, a decision which was likely taken to reach out to the Christian community in the state, The New Indian Express has reported. Christian organisations in the state have been demanding that Vijayan handle the ministry himself.

“It was a long-pending demand of a major section among the minority communities that the chief minister should handle the minority welfare portfolio. We welcome the new decision and express our gratitude to the chief minister,” Kerala Catholics’ Bishops Council (KCBC) spokesperson Fr Jacob Palackapilly said.

Christian groups were not happy with the disbursal of minority welfare funds under KT Jaleel, the previous minority welfare minister in the state. However, Jaleel denied that there was any discrimination in fund allocation under his watch.

“The 80:20 ratio is followed only in state scholarships instituted on the basis of the Paloli committee recommendations to alleviate backwardness of the Muslim community. This is not applicable for any other schemes of the ministry or in the disbursal of Central funds meant for minority welfare,” he told TNIE.

It is also speculated that Vijayan’s move is to thwart BJP’s outreach towards the Christian community. State BJP President P S Sreedharan Pillai had helped organise a meeting between Prime Minister Modi and the head of three prominent Church groups ahead of the elections.

That does not appear to have had any significant impact as the BJP failed to win any seat in the state. However, it appears to have been enough for Pinarayi Vijayan to take effective measures to ward off any threat.

BJP General Secretary in the state, George Kurian, has said, “A mere change of guard does not mean the LDF’s policy towards minorities, especially Christians, has changed. The 80:20 ratio in distribution of welfare funds among Muslim and Christian communities should first be amended.”

Meanwhile, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has claimed that Vijayan’s decision has insulted the Muslim community. Earlier, it was believed that the portfolio would go to V Abdurahiman.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsKerala minority welfare
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

In a first, Uttar Pradesh tests 3 lakh people for Covid in a single day, 4.65 crore tests conducted in total

OpIndia Staff -
The Uttar Pradesh government has followed the '3T' formula of tracing, testing and treatment aggressively to tackle the rise in cases in both urban and rural areas.
News Reports

UP CM Yogi Adityanath has been the most active CM on ground, and the results are visible

OpIndia Staff -
Yogi Adityanath recently launched ‘Mera gaon, Corona mukt gaon’ campaign to declare villages free from coronavirus infection.

Delhi records the highest Covid death rate in May at 2.5%

News Reports Anurag -
Though the state of Maharashtra has reported the highest number of deaths in May at 17,779 deaths till Saturday, due to its higher positive ratio, the CFR is lower than other states.

Rajasthan: 442 patients on ventilator admitted in RUHS Jaipur die in just 20 days as machines not regularly cleaned, maintained

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Relatives of the patients admitted to RUHS and are on ventilator support revealed that the administration is not cleaning of the endotracheal tube which is causing fatal infections.

‘Heat of the moment’: Chhattisgarh bureaucrat claims after video of him misbehaving with a youth over lockdown violations goes viral

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Ranbir Sharma, Surajpur District Collector, also instructed the police to hit the boy with the sticks after slapping him and smashing his phone.

Rajasthan: Villagers in Jhunjhunu allege govt is ignoring them even as 95 test positive for COVID in just one day

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Talking about being shunted by other villages and administration, a local resident said, "We are feeling helpless. Media doesn't come here. We want everyone to be tested again. Administration tells us to go to Surjagarh, but in a lockdown how can we go by ourselves?”

Recently Popular

Opinions

It’s too early to talk about the 2024 Lok Sabha election, but let us still

Rahul Roushan -
Almost exactly two years ago when Narendra Modi led BJP scored an emphatic victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the supporters were overjoyed and the haters demoralized.
Read more
Social Media

Twitter adds ‘manipulated media’ to more toolkit tweets after Sambit Patra’s: Here are the tweets which got the tag

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter has labeled 5 more tweets on the 'Congress toolkit' by BJP politicians as 'manipulated media' on Saturday.
Read more
News Reports

‘Heat of the moment’: Chhattisgarh bureaucrat claims after video of him misbehaving with a youth over lockdown violations goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
Ranbir Sharma, Surajpur District Collector, also instructed the police to hit the boy with the sticks after slapping him and smashing his phone.
Read more
Opinions

Twitter’s attempt to shield Congress over toolkit controversy exposes USA’s ‘regime change’ operation against Modi

K Bhattacharjee -
The conduct of Twitter has been suspect for a very long time. But of late, it has become far more apparent.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Domino’s data breach explained: Leaked data now available through search portal on the dark web, over 13TB of data leaked

Anurag -
Hackers had announced on an infamous hackers' forum that they got access to the Domino's India servers and downloaded 13 TB of data
Read more
Social Media

Business Standard declares the PM of India as the marketing manager of colgate: How they made a fool of themselves

OpIndia Staff -
Business Standard somehow managed to blame Narendra Modi for the dip in fortunes of Colgate, the toothpaste brand.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,484FansLike
547,356FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com