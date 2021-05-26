Bollywood actor Salman Khan has sent a defamation notice to self proclaimed ‘best’ film critic and actor, director Kamaal R Khan for his review of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Latter shared the news on his social media account and said that this defamation notice is a proof of Salman Khan’s disappointment.

Dear #Salmankhan Ye defamation case Aapki Hataasha Aur Niraasha Ka Saboot Hai. I am giving review for my followers and doing my job. You should make better films instead of stopping me from reviewing your films. Main Sacchi Ke Liye Ladta Rahunga! Thank you for the case. 🙏🌹 pic.twitter.com/iwYis64rLd — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 25, 2021

He then said that he will not review his films anymore.

I said so many times that I never review film of any producer, actor if he asks me to not review. Salman khan filed defamation case on me for review of #Radhe means he is getting too much affected by my review. Hence I won’t review his films anymore. My last video releasing today — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 26, 2021

“I said so many times that I never review film of any producer, actor if he asks me to not review. Salman khan filed defamation case on me for review of #Radhe means he is getting too much affected by my review. Hence I won’t review his films anymore. My last video releasing today,” he tweeted.

On May 13, KRK had reviewed Salman Khan’s latest release, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, where he kept referring to Salman Khan as ‘Daadu’ (grandfather).

KRK had said that in action scenes it was quite evident that some of the scenes were done by Salman Khan’s ‘duplicate’ (body double). He said that people on set would have noticed the difference between the two but they must be too afraid (of Salman Khan) to point it out. “Because if they would have said, Daadu would’ve asked him not to come to sets anymore,” he said.

He further refers to the lead heroine and love interest, Disha Patani, as Salman Khan’s granddaughter. “Disha is a model and when Sallu Daadu meets her for the first time, he tells her that he also wants to become a model. That means, Sallu Daadu’s age is about 20-22 and Disha starts calling him ‘Bholu cute boy’. After this, in rest of the movie she keeps calling him ‘Bholu cute boy’. After this, Sallu Daadu also removes his shirt in one scene. And VFX team has done a great job. They have put up his 25-year-old on this face,” he says in the review.

“The grandfather and granddaughter (Salman and Disha) keep meeting throughout the film and there are random songs. When there are songs, it is a relief because there is no story in the film. So at least there is something to see in songs,” KRK says.

“The story is a blot on the name of stories, screenplay is mental torture and dialogues are disgusting,” he adds. “You all know that VFX’ed Salman Khan Daadu does not know acting, he does all the scenes in same expression, so obviously he has acted as badly as he is an actor,” Khan says.

“Randeep Hooda and Gautam Gulati had nothing to act about. All they had to do was action, murder and keep running. And they did their job well. But Randeep Hooda was good. He could be a good villain. But problem is that he wants to become a hero. Action is okay, rickshawwalas, street hawkers will enjoy it,” he adds.

He concludes by saying that the film Radhe is as dangerous as corona. “Corona damages lungs, this film damages brain. To watch this film in corona times is as risky as going to crowded place without masks,” he concludes and gives the film ‘1 star’.

Later on Wednesday, he tweeted to Salman Khan’s father that he is not out to destroy Salman Khan’s career and he reviews films just for fun.

Therefore there is no need to file a case to stop me from reviewing his film. Salim Sir, I am not here to hurt anyone. So I won’t review his film in the future. Pls ask him to not proceed the case. I will delete my review videos also, if you want. Thank you Salim Sahab! 🙏 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 26, 2021

“I will delete my review videos if you want,” he said urging him to ask his son not to proceed with defamation notice.