Salman Khan starrer ‘Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai’ cuts scenes that showed young boys doing drugs, overdosing

Salman Khan starrer ‘Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai’ is all set to release on digital platforms soon. According to reports, the CBFC gave the certification to the movie without any cuts, however, the makers themselves have chopped certain scenes from the movie, since they wanted to ensure it was fit for family viewing.

According to report in Bollywood Hungama, 21 modifications have been made to the movie after getting the CBFC certification.

Most notably, attributing this information to sources, Bollywood Hangama reported that a scene where a young boy was seen doing drugs was cut from the movie, though the CBFC had given it a go-ahead. Bollywood Hungama quotes a source saying, “Lead actor Salman Khan and the makers felt that the film is a family entertainer. Although it’s coming on digital as well, many are going to watch it with their families in their homes. So they probably must have thought that it’s better to remove a few shots which might make the target audience uncomfortable”.

It further reported that other than the shot of a young boy taking drugs, another scene where a boy was scene overdosing on drugs were cut out. Aside from that, 4 other scenes that showed a lot of violence was also cut.

Other than scenes of violence and young boys consuming drugs, a slogan from the movie was also changed. In one scene, ‘Swachch Maharashtra’ was reportedly changed to ‘Swachch Bharat’.

Before these modifications, the duration of Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai was 117 minutes and 55 seconds. After these cuts were implemented, the final run time now stands at 114 minutes and 24 seconds. In other words, 3 minutes 31 seconds of shots have been removed by the makers.