Siddharth Pithani, friend and flatmate of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput arrested from Hyderabad

Ever since the untimely death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Pithani has been questioned multiple times by the federal agency.

The Narcotics Bureau Control has arrested Siddharth Pithani, friend and flatmate of Sushant Singh Rajput, from Hyderabad in the drugs case linked to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Ever since the untimely death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Pithani has been questioned multiple times by the federal agency.

In August last year, Siddharth Pithani had told CBI that on 8th June, eight hard drives were destroyed before Rhea Chakraborty left the house. In a report, Republic TV claimed that experts were called to destroy the data on the eight drives. They said Sushant tried to protest, but he helplessly watched all the data being destroyed from his personal gadgets, including a computer, laptop and phones.

In fact, Siddharth Pithani, who was the creative manager of the late Bollywood actor, was the first to see the corpse of Sushant Singh Rajput. It was reported then how Pithani had called in a blacksmith instead of trying to find the duplicate key.

Reportedly, he refused to allow the key maker to enter the room of Sushant and instead saw him off. Later, Pithani and another man Dipesh opened the door, entered the room, and allegedly brought down the ‘hanging body’ of the deceased actor. 

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was allegedly found hanging in his house on 14th June. After his death, a lot of questions were raised related to his death and involvement of Rhea and her family in Sushant’s alleged emotional and financial exploitation was mentioned in a complaint filed by Sushant’s father KK Singh in Patna. The case eventually got transferred to CBI on Bihar Police request and the Supreme Court’s orders. The case that was intended to be a simple open and shut for Mumbai Police has turned into a much bigger conspiracy that includes drug dealings, money laundering and the alleged murder of the actor.

