Thursday, May 6, 2021
Home News Reports Tamil Nadu: 13 patients die at Chengalpattu govt hospital in one night, oxygen shortage...
News Reports
Updated:

Tamil Nadu: 13 patients die at Chengalpattu govt hospital in one night, oxygen shortage alleged

Meanwhile, doctors of the hospital protested against the state government on Wednesday, demanding more oxygen, more staff. The doctors alleged that healthcare workers were being diverted from their hospital to other areas.

OpIndia Staff
13 patients dead at Chengalpattu govt hospital, allegedly due to O2 shortage
13 patients dead at Chengalpattu hospital, doctors protest, image via Daily Tanthi
2

As many as 13 people lost their lives on Tuesday night at the Chengalpattu Government Medical College Hospital in Tamil Nadu, allegedly due to the shortage of oxygen.

According to the reports, 13 patients, aged between 40 to 85, died in quick succession due to the shortage of oxygen at the Chengalpattu Government Medical College Hospital. The sudden death of Covid-19 patients in the DMK-ruled Tamil Nadu has triggered panic among the people in the state. The relatives of the deceased have alleged that a shortage of oxygen had led to the deaths.

However, the hospital authorities have contended that the deaths were not due to a shortfall of lifesaving medical oxygen. Chengalpattu district collector A John Louis denied reports that the deaths were due to oxygen shortage.

“Owing to the increase in the number of infected patients, the GH had to provide 4.5 kl oxygen to the patients yesterday alone as against the daily intake of 2.9 kl. The hospital had adequate (oxygen) stock…Yesterday they had 1.4 kl in the morning, and by evening 5 kl oxygen was refilled. The district administration responded to the request for refill by managing to divert the supplies from three hospitals besides from the government godown,” Louis said.

The hospital has stated that while one patient was Covid positive, the rest of the deceased persons had tested negative, but had other co-morbidities including pneumonia. Some media reports, however, claim that all were Covid patients.

Doctors protests against Oxygen, staff shortage

Meanwhile, doctors of the hospital protested against the state government on Wednesday, demanding more oxygen, more staff. The doctors alleged that healthcare workers were being diverted from their hospital to other areas. Several videos of the hospital have gone viral on social media platforms. In one such video, a woman was seen crying following the death of her husband.

The doctors who participated in the protest said the hospital has been facing oxygen shortage despite having 23 KL capacity tanks. As Covid-19 patients are getting admitted in large numbers, there has been a shortage in oxygen at the hospital for more than a week, the protesting doctor said.

The oxygen stored at the hospital was available for only a few hours on Tuesday noon. Even though the cylinders were immediately used for providing oxygen to the patients, five COVID-19 patients had died by Tuesday evening.

Reportedly, a total of 447 patients are currently admitted at the Chengalpattu government hospital for treatment, out of which 256 are Covid-19 patients. Nearly 191 are suspected to be infected with the virus.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsTamil Nadu hospital, Tamil Nadu doctors, covid death
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Punjab: Farmer unions to take to streets, open up closed shops to ‘protest’ against lockdown announced to control COVID crisis

OpIndia Staff -
32 farmer unions to protest against COVID curbs and take to streets of Punjab to defy lockdown.
News Reports

After delaying India and South Africa’s proposal for months, USA to finally support TRIPs waiver on Covid vaccines at WTO

OpIndia Staff -
It was India and South Africa wo had brought a proposal at the WTO to lift IP restrictions for Covid vaccines and medicines. The proposal has been repeatedly blocked by the US, UK and EU.

Bangladeshi Maulvi blames Yati Narsinghanand for Covid crisis in India, claims conversion to Islam only solution

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Only reciting Kalma and converting to Islam is the only solution to COVID crisis in India, claims Bangladeshi maulvi in viral video

Rashtriya Lok Dal chief and former Union Minister Ajit Singh succumbs to Covid-19

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Chaudhary Ajit Singh was son of former Indian Prime Minister and farmer leader Chaudhary Charan Singh

Aam Aadmi Party’s Raghav Chadha defies logic while giving calculations on cryogenic tanks and medical oxygen

News Reports Nirwa Mehta -
One feels that if Aam Aadmi Party leaders focus on resolving the oxygen crisis instead of overusing their tiny brain it for absurd calculations, it could perhaps save a few lives.

Karnataka Congress shares morphed image to allege BJP MP Tejasvi Surya’s link with BBMP bed scam after Congress supporter arrested in the case

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Karnataka Congress morphed a photo to claimed that BBMP bed scam accused Congress supporter is actually BJP supporter

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Out of control’ Chinese rocket falling back on Earth and no one knows where it is going to crash: Details

OpIndia Staff -
After launching space station hub, China's Long March 5B is doing 27,600km/h in failing orbit, with eventual crash site unknown.
Read more
News Reports

Birbhum SP denies reports of rape of polling agents in Bengal’s post-poll violence

OpIndia Staff -
In light of the bloodshed and unspeakable atrocities committed against its party workers, the BJP has announced a nationwide dharna on May 5.
Read more
News Reports

Bengal post-poll violence: TMC goons attack BSF jawans, set their homes on fire, Network 18 journalist reveals

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, TMC Chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had demonised the central paramilitary forces. She had even urged the party supporters to 'gherao' them during elections.
Read more
News Reports

Banished by Twitter and Facebook, former US President Donald Trump launches his own communications platform

OpIndia Staff -
Trump's senior advisor Jason Miller additionally informed that this is not the social media platform they talked about and that the plans to launch the same remain intact.
Read more
News Reports

Assam BJP disbands its minority cell after failing to make inroads in the Muslim-dominated areas in assembly elections

OpIndia Staff -
BJP said that the party has won fewer votes than the 20-member booth committees present in the minority dominated areas in Assam
Read more
Cricket

Bullied by liberals, Pat Cummins reallocates his contribution from PM CARES to UNICEF Australia

OpIndia Staff -
Australian cricketer Pat Cummins has announced that he has relocated his donation to UNICEF Australia from the PM CARES fund.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,757FansLike
538,004FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com