Tamil Nadu: Two men, Mubarak Ali and Rafeeq, steal and butcher two pregnant cows owned by a poor farmer

Two pregnant cows owned by Ari, a farmer from Gudiyatham, Tamil Nadu were found butchered in the neighborhood after they went missing on Sunday, as per a Commune report.

Ari who tied his cows in the shed outside his home found them missing after which he set out in search of them. The farmer traced the footprints of the cows till Qaid-e-Millat Nagar as it had rained a couple of hours ago making his search easy. However, the cows were found butchered with legs and heads severed upon his arrival.

Ari along with the villagers protested against the thieves and butchers on the Chittoor road resulting in an hour-long blockade.

Upon receiving the information Deputy Superintendent Sreedharan, Town Police Inspector Srinivasan, Taluka Inspector Sureshbabu, Sub-Inspectors Silambarasan and Sivachandran rushed to the spot to disperse the crowd and promised to arrest the culprits.

Ari subsequently lodged an official complaint with the Gudiyatham taluka police and inspector Sureshbabu ordered an inquiry into the complaint.

Upon investigation, it was revealed that one Mubarak Ali (28), son of a police officer from the Chittoor Gate area of ​​Gudiyatham, along with his brother Rafeeq (36), owner of a butcher shop in the same area were involved in the theft and butchering of the pregnant cows.

While Mubarak Ali has been arrested, the police is on a lookout for Rafeeq who is absconding.