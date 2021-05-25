Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Home Crime Tamil Nadu: Two men, Mubarak Ali and Rafeeq, steal and butcher two pregnant cows...
CrimeEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Tamil Nadu: Two men, Mubarak Ali and Rafeeq, steal and butcher two pregnant cows owned by a poor farmer

Mubarak Ali, one of the accused, is reportedly son of a police officer.

OpIndia Staff
Pregnant cows slaughtered for meat
2

Two pregnant cows owned by Ari, a farmer from Gudiyatham, Tamil Nadu were found butchered in the neighborhood after they went missing on Sunday, as per a Commune report

Ari who tied his cows in the shed outside his home found them missing after which he set out in search of them. The farmer traced the footprints of the cows till Qaid-e-Millat Nagar as it had rained a couple of hours ago making his search easy. However, the cows were found butchered with legs and heads severed upon his arrival.

Ari along with the villagers protested against the thieves and butchers on the Chittoor road resulting in an hour-long blockade.

Upon receiving the information Deputy Superintendent Sreedharan, Town Police Inspector Srinivasan, Taluka Inspector Sureshbabu, Sub-Inspectors Silambarasan and Sivachandran rushed to the spot to disperse the crowd and promised to arrest the culprits.

Ari subsequently lodged an official complaint with the Gudiyatham taluka police and inspector Sureshbabu ordered an inquiry into the complaint.

Upon investigation, it was revealed that one Mubarak Ali (28), son of a police officer from the Chittoor Gate area of ​​Gudiyatham, along with his brother Rafeeq (36), owner of a butcher shop in the same area were involved in the theft and butchering of the pregnant cows.

While Mubarak Ali has been arrested, the police is on a lookout for Rafeeq who is absconding. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termspregnant cow slaughtere, pregnant cow slaughtered tamil nadu
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Crime

Tamil Nadu: Two men, Mubarak Ali and Rafeeq, steal and butcher two pregnant cows owned by a poor farmer

OpIndia Staff -
While Mubarak Ali has been arrested, the police is on a lookout for Rafeeq who is on the run.
News Reports

Amidst Covid pandemic in 2020, IMA had endorsed a wall paint that claimed to kill 99% bacteria

OpIndia Staff -
The wall paint product by Asian Paints had claimed that it kills germs and is 'recommended by the Indian Medical Association'.

The stand-off with Twitter is not about politics, it’s about a ‘messiah syndrome’: Read what it is

Opinions Rahul Roushan -
It is not BJP vs Congress fight. The Twitter battle belongs to an altogether different war, especially in India, with 'woke' support

Mamata Banerjee cries ‘discrimination’ over Cyclone Yaas money even as Met Dept predicts Odisha will bear the worst impact

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Home Minister Amit Shah today evaluated the situation arising out of Cyclone Yaas and allotted Rs 600 crore each for Odisha and Andhra Pradesh and Rs 400 crore for West Bengal

Directors of obscure Landomus Group also serve as Trustees of another unknown entity—The Indian University of Deaf: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Earlier yesterday, as strange ad talking about investment of $500 billion into India was published in the TOI by an obscure company named Landomus Group

Discrepancies found in COVID deaths recorded and number of cremations in Rajasthan, situation remains worrisome: Report

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Earlier we had reported how Jaipur’s largest state-run Covid-10 facility RUHS CMS Hospital recorded 442 deaths of patients on ventilator support in just 20 days as the machines were reportedly not cleaned regularly.

Recently Popular

OpIndia Explains

Sun Halo: Rainbow ring spotted around the sun in the Bengaluru sky. Read what it means

OpIndia Staff -
A ring of rainbow forms around the Sun through a phenomenon called Halo that happens because of light interacting with ice crystals in the atmosphere.
Read more
Social Media

Appearing semi-naked during class, sexual comments to girls: Students of Chennai’s PSBB school start online campaign against teacher

OpIndia Staff -
Students of PSBB Chennai called out one of the teachers for harassing and making sexual advances towards students. They have alleged that the school administration has been ignoring repeated complaints by students and parents.
Read more
Satire

All-rounder Expert Dhruv Rathee enters Guinness Book of World Records after solving Israel-Palestine crisis in under 14 minutes

K Bhattacharjee -
Expert Arvind Kejriwal's most dedicated pupil Dhruv Rathee, has solved the Israel-Palestine conflict and we can't keep calm.
Read more
News Reports

What IMA President thinks: Using hospitals to convert to Christianity, contempt for Hinduism, seeing COVID as a ‘silver lining’ because of conversions and more

Jinit Jain -
IMA president Dr JA Jayalal expressed his desire to use hospitals and medical colleges to convert people to Christianity.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Police clarifies its teams had visited Twitter offices to serve notice over Congress toolkit conspiracy

OpIndia Staff -
The Special Cell of Delhi Police is raiding offices of Twitter in Delhi and Gurgaon in connection with Congress toolkit probe.
Read more
News Reports

Islamists, communists launch propaganda warfare against Lakshadweep administrator Praful Patel, accuse BJP of ‘saffronisation’

OpIndia Staff -
CPIM leader and Rajya Sabha MP Elamanam Kareem has written a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind extending support to the protests against Patel and urging him to recall the Lakshadweep administrator.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,545FansLike
548,367FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com