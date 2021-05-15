West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s younger brother Ashim Banerjee died due to COVID-19 on Saturday.

According to the reports, Ashim Banerjee had tested positive for Covid-19 and was undergoing treatment at Medical Hospital in Kolkata. His condition worsened suddenly and passed away at the hospital on Saturday.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s younger brother Ashim Banerjee passed away today at the hospital. He had tested positive for #COVID19 and was undergoing treatment: Dr Alok Roy, Chairman, Medica Superspecialty Hospital, Kolkata — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2021

Meanwhile, on Friday, West Bengal recorded its highest single-day spike of 20,846 fresh CovidD-19 cases, taking the total tally to 10,94,802. The death count in the state stands at 12,993 after 136 more people succumbed to the pandemic on Friday.