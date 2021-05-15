Saturday, May 15, 2021
West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee’s younger brother Ashim Banerjee succumbs to Covid-19

Ashim Banerjee had tested positive for Covid-19 and was undergoing treatment at Medical Hospital in Kolkata.

Ashim Banerjee, younger brother of Mamata Banerjee dies due to Covid/ Image Source: ABP
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s younger brother Ashim Banerjee died due to COVID-19 on Saturday. 

According to the reports, Ashim Banerjee had tested positive for Covid-19 and was undergoing treatment at Medical Hospital in Kolkata. His condition worsened suddenly and passed away at the hospital on Saturday.

Meanwhile, on Friday, West Bengal recorded its highest single-day spike of 20,846 fresh CovidD-19 cases, taking the total tally to 10,94,802. The death count in the state stands at 12,993 after 136 more people succumbed to the pandemic on Friday.

