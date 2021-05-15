Saturday, May 15, 2021
Home News Reports West Bengal Governor travels across the state and Assam to console those ravaged by...
CrimeNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

West Bengal Governor travels across the state and Assam to console those ravaged by post-poll violence

"History will judge the bureaucracy of West Bengal, police and administration", said the visibly irked Dhankar after visiting violence-hit areas in West Bengal

OpIndia Staff
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar visits violence affected areas in West Bengal and meets families taken shelter in Assam
180

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar has been visiting the areas affected by post-poll violence in West Bengal and also meeting people who have fled to the neighbouring state of Assam due to attacks by the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) goons. After visiting post-poll violence-affected areas in Nandigram in East Midnapore Saturday (May 15) morning, Dhankar urged Mamata Banerjee with folded hands to take immediate measures to prevent post-poll violence in the state.

Drawing attention towards the miseries of these victims of West Bengal post-poll violence, the Governor Twitted today: “Unimaginable post-poll violence @MamataOfficial. Terrified people with difficulty and fear @WBPolice and reprisals at hands of ruling party workers narrate indescribable woes of horror. Appeal CM to take urgent steps to restore their confidence in the worst post-poll violence”.

The governor posted a snippet where a group of distressed women sob as they recount their horrifying tales in front of the WB Governor.

Speaking to the media, Dhankar said: “I have never imagined that I will see such heart-wrenching violence in Bengal. Lakhs of people fled from their respective villages out of fear. Several houses were bombed, people killed, women were raped because they fearlessly voted while maintaining the decorum of our Constitution. India has never seen Bengal like post-poll violence before,” Dhankhar said.

“I would like to appeal to our Chief Minister that it is high time she should take note of the law and order situation as millions of people are suffering. They are sitting on a volcano. I do hope that she will attend to the situation,” he added.

West Bengal Governor visits a camp at Agomoni area of Dhubri in Assam

The Governor, who started his visit to violence-hit areas on May 13, had expressed similar angst yesterday, May 14 after he interacted with the refugees who were forced to take shelter in Assam after TMC thugs looted, vandalised and arson their houses, raped and killed their family members, forcing them to flee the state.

“Nothing can be more shameful for us than people of West Bengal taking shelter in other states,” Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said while visiting a camp at Agomoni area of Dhubri in Assam, where people from West Bengal have been camping post-poll violence.

‘One is made to pay with life and rights for voting’, Tweeted Jagdeep Dhankar after visiting Cooch Behar

Similarly, after visiting Cooch Behar on May 13 (Thursday), Jagdeep Dhankar had taken to Twitter to post a series of Tweets where he disparages the goons of the ruling dispensation of West Bengal who under the patronage of their supremo Mamata Banerjee, have been unleashing unimaginable atrocities against those who dared to vote against them in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

Dhankar was distraught by the “tales of sorrow” which he said, “left no tears in his eyes”. “Never imagined severity of post poll retributive violence@MamataOfficial
was much beyond. One is made to pay with life and rights for voting!”, rued the Governor.

He also informed that when he was on his way to Cooch Behar, a dozen ruling party workers stopped his convoy “with no fear of law and police”. “Such state of affairs @MamataOfficial!” Dhankar deplored.

Yesterday too, Dhankar shared a small snippet where a helpless old victim narrated her ordeal. “All day witnessed such tales of sorrow, grief and horror as victim after victim narrated horrendous post poll retributive violence incidents @MamataOfficial. Helpless victims in crossfire of police @WBPolice and ruling party workers. Will endeavour to deliberate with CM”, wrote Dhankar.

“History will judge the bureaucracy of West Bengal, police and administration… This is such an issue, where nobody has the right to play politics,” a visibly miffed Dhankar had told reporters.

Ignoring the ‘order’ of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the Governor visited Cooch Behar district on Thursday and accused the state government of not doing anything to contain the post-election violence.

Mamata Banerjee, ‘orders’ West Bengal Governor to ‘refrain from surpassing CM’, latter hits back

It is pertinent to note here that the Governor’s decision to visit the post-poll affected areas had irked Mamata Banarjee, who a day prior to his scheduled visit had written to him advising him to “desist” from undertaking “field trips” and follow the established government protocols. She drew the Governor’s attention to one of her previous letters and asked him to ‘refrain from surpassing her and her ministers’ orders’.

The West Bengal Governor, in response to her letter had torn into Mamata Banerjee, categorically rejecting her ‘order’.

Condemning the rampant incidents of loot, arson, killings, rape and other horrendous acts against those in opposition to the ruling dispensation, the Governor urged the state CM to revisit her stance and commit herself to the constitution that she by her oath is obligated to uphold and follow.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Gujarat: Here’s why the death certificate stats from March to May so far do not prove allegations of massive undercounting of Covid deaths

OpIndia Staff -
There are significant concerns that the death tally in Gujarat is vastly greater than what is being admitted by the Government. A recent media...
World

Israel demolishes Al Jalaa building that housed Al Jazeera and other international media offices short time after warning

OpIndia Staff -
Israel had issued a warning that it will demolish the Al Jalaa building that houses Al Jazeera office, after which it was demolished.

The Hindu quietly changes headline after columnist calls Tejasvi Surya a virus: Here are her previous problematic comments

Media OpIndia Staff -
The Hindu published an opinion-editorial by columnist Vaishna Roy on Friday where it called BJP MP Tejasvi Surya a virus.

Punjab: After Modi Govt implements direct benefit transfer, agencies procure record wheat quantity, 9 lac farmers receive Rs 23,000 cr

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
A farmer named Gurdip Singh from Chak Kalan village said, "I am very happy with this system with money coming directly. I sold my entire crop to government agencies as the MSP was also better this time."

5 years ago, The Week published an article insulting, mocking, lying about Veer Savarkar, today they apologise: Read full details

News Reports Dibakar Dutta -
After a lawsuit filed by Veer Sarvarkar's grand nephew, The Week apologises for a article on Sarvarkar published in 2016

Maharashtra wants Bharat Biotech to set aside 50% vaccines manufactured at the proposed Pune plant for itself: Report

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said that he would request Bharat Biotech to reserve 50% of the vaccines manufactured at the proposed Pune plant for distribution within the state

Recently Popular

News Reports

Narcissism at its worse: After doubts were raised on the help being provided by Sonu Sood, actor gets called out for sharing cringe self-laudatory...

OpIndia Staff -
After making questionable claims on helping Covid-19 victims, Sonu Sood now shares cartoons that shows him as a God
Read more
Fact-Check

Charlie Hebdo cartoon mocking Hindu deities for Covid-19 crisis turns out to be fake? Here’s what we know

OpIndia Staff -
Some social media users pointed out the hypocrisy of these 'left-liberals', who were just a few months back attacking the same French magazine for publishing cartoons that were allegedly hurtful for Muslims.
Read more
News Reports

Legendary Australian cricketer slams world media for ‘vulture’ journalism, says Incredible India deserves respect: Here is what he said

OpIndia Staff -
In a recent post, the former cricketer has expressed his overwhelming support for India and slammed international media for vulture journalism
Read more
News Reports

While Delhi govt was alleging inadequate oxygen supply, data show it was returning oxygen to suppliers, asked them to store the excess

OpIndia Staff -
Due to lack of storage plants and not enough demand, Delhi govt had returned oxygen and asked the suppliers to store them
Read more
Media

How NDTV played with words to give impression that Kerala woman died due to Israel, deleted and reposted, but still did not mention Palestine

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV subtly peddled an agenda trying to paint Israel as the aggressors and Palestine as the victim after a Indian woman died in terror attacks
Read more
News Reports

Former pornstar Mia Khalifa falls for ‘toolkit’ again? Posts unedited tweet against Israel, later defends herself with bizarre explanation

OpIndia Staff -
Former porn-star Mia Khalifa accidentally revealed being part of an anti-Israel Twitter storm after she tweeted an unedited post
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,031FansLike
544,216FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com