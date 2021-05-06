Thursday, May 6, 2021
Wrestler murder case: Police looking for olympian Sushil Kumar as accused. What we know so far

Guriqbal Singh Sidhu, the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police – 1, North West Delhi, said that several teams had been formed to trace out alleged persons, including Sushil Kumar.

OpIndia Staff
Sushil Kumar
Sushil Kumar accused in a murder case (Image: Amar Ujala)
432

On May 4, an incident of a brawl among some wrestlers was reported at Chhatrasal Stadium in Delhi. As per reports, some wrestlers were injured and admitted to the hospital for treatment. According to the latest reports, one of the wrestlers has died in the hospital. Olympian Sushil Kumar has been named as one of the accused in the case.

Delhi Police has formed teams to trace wrestler Sushil Kumar after he was found to be missing from his residence. The Delhi Police have registered a case under Sections 302, 365, 120B of the Indian Penal Code. So far, Police had arrested one of the accused, identified as 24-years-old Prince Dalal.

The incident at Chhatrasal Stadium

On May 4, a quarrel took place between Sushil Kumar, Ajay, Sonu, Sagar, Prince, and others in the parking area of the stadium. The police report suggests that Sagar was staying in a house linked to Sushil in the Model Town area. Sushil had asked him to vacate the premises, but Sagar continued to stay there with his friends, which is believed to be the reason behind the fight between the two groups.

According to Police FIR, calls were made from Chhatrasal stadium at around 2 AM about a firing incident. The caller had claimed that he spotted two men with pistols firing at others. By the time Police reached the spot, there were five cars parked in the parking area, but there was no one inside. When Police inquired, they came to know that a PCR vehicle had come there earlier and rushed the inured to BJRM Hospital. Sagar succumbed to his injuries at the hospital while Amit and Sonu are undergoing treatment.

Several teams formed to trace Sushil Kumar

Guriqbal Singh Sidhu, the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police – 1, North West Delhi, said that several teams had been formed to trace out alleged persons, including Sushil Kumar. “We’re probing the role of Sushil Kumar as allegations have been made against him, we sent our team to his house, but he was not found,” he added.

Sidhu said that they had found one double-barrel loaded gun with five live cartridges in one Scorpio, and two wooden sticks were also recovered from the spot. “All the five vehicles and weapons of offense were seized. The crime scene was further inspected by forensic experts of FSL, Rohini,” he said.

They were not our wrestlers, claimed Sushil Kumar

After the incident, Sushil Kumar had told news agency ANI that the group that got into a fight with them was not their wrestlers. “We have informed police officials that some unknown people jump into our premises and fought. No connection of our stadium with this incident,” he said.

Sonu was a close aide of a gangster

According to a report published in The Indian Express, Sonu Mahal, one of the injured in the incident, is a close associate of a gangster named Kala Jathedi. He was also arrested in a robbery and murder case. On the other hand, Sagar was the son of a head constable with the Delhi Police. He had competed in the 97-kg Greco-Roman category. He was a former junior national champion and part of the senior national camp.

Sushil Kumar’s career as a wrestler

In 2008, Sushil Kumar became the second Indian to win an Olympic medal after winning bronze in Beijing Olympics. He won a silver medal in London Games. He could not take part in Rio Olympics after a fallout with the federation over selection issues.

Searched termsSushil Kumar case, wrestler murder in Delhi, Delhi murder case
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

