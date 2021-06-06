Tensions prevailed in Dhubri, a district in Lower Assam, after raw pieces of meat were discovered at the Samshan Kali Temple at Jinkata Part-II village in Golakgunj police station area on Thursday. Locals were incensed over the matter and demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible for it.

After the meat pieces were found in the temple premises on Thursday morning, locals blocked the road in the village demanding immediate arrest of the culprits. Senior police officials, including Additional Superintendent of Police Rosyrani Sarma, arrived at the spot to calm the villages. The agitated villagers ended the road blockade after the police assured them that the culprits will be nabbed in two days.

At the presence of the police officials, the villagers also forced two men, Mannaf Ali and Aziz Haque, to promise that they will stop selling beef illegally in the area.

Today ASP Rosyrani Sarma informed that five individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident after a massive manhunt was launched in pursuit of the accused. The Police were also keeping a close watch in the area in order to prevent any untoward incident that could affect communal harmony.

The meat pieces have been sent for forensic examination at a laboratory, he said. The situation in the village is under control after locals took to the streets to register their protest.