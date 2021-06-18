Friday, June 18, 2021
Home News Reports 'Baba Ka Dhaba' owner Kanta Prasad attempts suicide, admitted to hospital after overdosing on...
News Reports
Updated:

‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ owner Kanta Prasad attempts suicide, admitted to hospital after overdosing on sleeping pills: Details

The Police received a call that man had been admitted to the hospital after attempting suicide. The Police had subsequently identified the man as Kanta Prasad.

OpIndia Staff
Baba Ka Dhaba owner Kanta Prasad attempts suicide
Image Credit: Shiv Aroor/Twitter
16

Kanta Prasad, owner of the Baba Ka Dhaba, has been hospitalised and is currently admitted to the ICU at Safdarjung Hospital. According to the police, he may have tried to commit suicide, journalist Kumar Kunal reported.

The Police received a call that man had been admitted to the hospital after attempting suicide. The Police had subsequently identified the man as Kanta Prasad. He attempted tgo kill himself by overdosing on sleeping pills but is now reported to be safe and undergoing treatment.

Earlier, he had shut down his restaurant and was now back to running his food stall. When OpIndia got in touch with Kanta Prasad, he confirmed that he still had a significant sum of money raised by the public intact with him. He said that he was able to get over his over financial woes due to the help and support he received from the people of Delhi.

“My financial condition is still very stable. The money I received from the public is safe with me. More than my children, I am aware that the donation I got would safeguard my future. I have kept it safely,” remarked Kanta Prasad.

Baba Ka Dhaba gained internet popularity last year after a food vlogger Gaurav Wasan posted a video where he was seen crying over financial woes amid lockdown that was imposed to curb Chinese coronavirus. After his video went viral, support and love poured in from all over Delhi and people flocked his little ‘dhaba’ where he served ‘matar paneer’ and rotis.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsKanta Prasad
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Mukul Roy refuses to resign from assembly after defecting to TMC, Suvendu Adhikari petitions the speaker to disqualify him

OpIndia Staff -
Suvendu Adhilkari asks assembly speaker to disqualify Mukul Roy as per anti-defection law after Roy quite BJP to join TMC
News Reports

‘Muslims must kill 4-6 persons before dying’: Congress’ new minority cell head Imran Pratapgarhi and his hate-filled ‘shayari’. Details

OpIndia Staff -
The newly appointed Congress minority cell head Imran Pratapgarhi is believed to be the favourite of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

FT refers to India as the ‘weakest link’ in the Quad. How their quoted expert denies conclusion and how they got it massively wrong

Opinions Shashank Bharadwaj -
Quoting a few experts in foreign policy, FT declared that India is the 'weakest link' of the informal alliance as it had failed to provide necessary vaccines to the nations as it had agreed to in the Quad summit that was held in March.

UP: Woman alleges harassment, obscene messages by police officer in Sultanpur, SP orders investigation. Details of the case

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
After the case was highlighted on the social media, Sultanpur police have informed that they have suspended a constable involved in the case and the accused inspector has been ordered to report at the police lines.

Farmer org releases unclear video to claim man committed suicide at Tikri border, clearer video shows man accusing ‘farmer’ of setting him on fire

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A man was burnt alive and succumbed to his injuries after visiting the Tikri border where farmers are protesting

Haryana: Man burnt alive to make him ‘martyr’ against farm laws, villagers demand security from ‘farmers’ at Tikri border

Crime OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, casteist slurs were hurled towards Mukesh after which he was set on fire. A video of him being set on fire has gone viral on social media where one can hear casteist abuses being thrown at him before he was set ablaze.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Pakistani audience go ballistic over Zee5 web series featuring Muslim girl-Indian Hindu boy love story, call it ‘haram’

OpIndia Staff -
The Pakistani web series features the love story between a Pakistani Muslim girl and Indian Hindu boy who have both lost their fathers to the conflict between the two nations.
Read more
Social Media

Dhruv Rathee fans mark YouTuber Karolina Goswami for targeted harassment after she exposed his lies

OpIndia Staff -
After Karolina Goswami pointed out the factual errors and mistakes in the Dhruv Rathee video, Rathee's supporters have been harassing and abusing Goswami.
Read more
News Reports

AAP celebrates Delhi’s new architectural marvel, the Moti Nagar speed breaker

OpIndia Staff -
AAP's Moti Nagar MLA has recently inaugurated a speed breaker, along with dozens of supporters flouting social distancing norms.
Read more
News Reports

Ghaziabad fake hate crime case: Unmuted video of elderly man seconds before he was beaten up released. Watch

OpIndia Staff -
In the video, Abdul can be heard admitting that one Intezar sent some people to him to make the 'tabeez' (occult amulet) and put them in his spell as he had some work from them.
Read more
News Reports

Twitter India MD told Delhi Police he does not know directors and owner of his company, details of his boss: Feigning ignorance or...

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari said he does know who owns Twitter India, and which company his boss Yu Sasamoto belongs to
Read more
Crime

Haryana: Man burnt alive to make him ‘martyr’ against farm laws, villagers demand security from ‘farmers’ at Tikri border

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, casteist slurs were hurled towards Mukesh after which he was set on fire. A video of him being set on fire has gone viral on social media where one can hear casteist abuses being thrown at him before he was set ablaze.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
554,292FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com