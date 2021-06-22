The Gupkar Alliance in Jammu & Kashmir has announced that it will participate in the all-party meeting called by Prime Minister Modi on the 24th of June. The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), also known as Gupkar Alliance or Gupkar Gang, is an alliance of 5 regional parties.

The constituent members of the PAGD are the National Conference (NC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Communist Party of India- Marxist (CPI-M), the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM) and the Jammu and Kashmir Awami National Conference (JKANC).

Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti will be among the attendees in the all-party meet.

#Breaking | #GupkarAlliance meeting to deliberate on the participation in Centre's all-party meeting on J&K concludes.



'All of us invited by Centre will be going to the all-party meeting', says Farooq Abdullah.



Details by Ieshan. pic.twitter.com/zprm6EBR9j — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) June 22, 2021

The alliance, however, said that there will be no compromise on Article 370 and Article 35-A, provisions that are done and dusted as per the Indian Government.

Gupkar Alliance says there will be no compromise on Section 35-A and Article 370 of the Indian Constitution. #NayaJammuKashmir@islahmufti & @AdityaRajKaul share more details. pic.twitter.com/CKjYLYJlee — News18 (@CNNnews18) June 22, 2021

PAGD spokesman Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami had earlier said, “The invitations have been extended to all the leaders of PAGD and everybody is likely to attend this meeting in which the alliance leaders will make a decision about the strategy.”

The Prime Minister is expected to seek cooperation for the delimitation process so that political processes can begin in the region.