Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Updated:

Gupkar Gang will attend PM Modi’s all party meet, Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah to be present

The alliance, however, said that there will be no compromise on Article 370 and Article 35-A, provisions that are done and dusted as per the Indian Government.

OpIndia Staff
Gupkar Gang will attend PM Modi's all party meet, Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah to be present
Image Credit: Outlook
77

The Gupkar Alliance in Jammu & Kashmir has announced that it will participate in the all-party meeting called by Prime Minister Modi on the 24th of June. The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), also known as Gupkar Alliance or Gupkar Gang, is an alliance of 5 regional parties.

The constituent members of the PAGD are the National Conference (NC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Communist Party of India- Marxist (CPI-M), the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM) and the Jammu and Kashmir Awami National Conference (JKANC).

Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti will be among the attendees in the all-party meet.

The alliance, however, said that there will be no compromise on Article 370 and Article 35-A, provisions that are done and dusted as per the Indian Government.

PAGD spokesman Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami had earlier said, “The invitations have been extended to all the leaders of PAGD and everybody is likely to attend this meeting in which the alliance leaders will make a decision about the strategy.”

The Prime Minister is expected to seek cooperation for the delimitation process so that political processes can begin in the region.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

