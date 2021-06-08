Tuesday, June 8, 2021
Home News Reports Delhi resident files complaint against Instagram for hurting Hindu sentiments with alcohol-holding God Shiva...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Delhi resident files complaint against Instagram for hurting Hindu sentiments with alcohol-holding God Shiva sticker

The complainant mentions that God Shiva is venerated by millions and millions of Hindus and accuses Instagram officials of committing serious offences.

OpIndia Staff
Delhi resident files complaint against Instagram for hurting Hindu sentiments with alcohol-holding God Shiva sticker
22

Delhi resident Manish Singh has filed a complaint against social media platform Instagram for showing God Shiva in an objectionable manner in one of its stickers. The complainant has alleged that the sticker, which shows God Shiva with alcohol in one hand and a mobile phone on the other, hurts the religious sentiments of Hindus.

Instagram
The controversial sticker of God Shiva

The complainant mentions that God Shiva is venerated by millions and millions of Hindus and accuses Instagram officials of committing serious offences. The sticker was in a Graphics Interchange Format (GIF). Lord Shiva is also seen winking in the sticker.

Instagram
The complaint against Instagram

The complainant alleges that the “accused is deliberately and intentionally hurting the feeling and sentiments of the millions and millions of Hindus, including the complainant, by portraying the Supreme God, Lord Shiva, in such a state.”

The complainant also says that the sticker has been introduced with the “sole intention of inciting the followers of the Hindu community and in the process promote disharmony, hatred and enmity, further, the conduct of the accused persons may result in extreme provocation of the followers of the Hindu community and this may result into breach of peace.”

The complaint against Instagram

Consequently, the complainant has demanded that a criminal case be registered against the CEO of Instagram and other officials under sections 153 and 295A of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsInstagram Lord shiva sticker
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Delhi resident files complaint against Instagram for hurting Hindu sentiments with alcohol-holding God Shiva sticker

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi resident Manish Singh has filed a complaint against Instagram for showing God Shiva in an objectionable manner.
News Reports

Akhilesh Yadav concedes defeat already? Goes from ‘will take vaccine by SP govt’ to ‘Made in India’ vaccine ahead of elections

OpIndia Staff -
After months of vaccine hesitancy and spreading panic, Akhilesh Yadav will finally take the jab, weeks after first becoming eligible to take the shot.

Supreme Court questions West Bengal and Delhi for not providing data on children orphaned since March 2020

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Counsel for the Delhi government, Chirag M Shroff, submitted before the Supreme Court that the data could not be uploaded on the NCPCR website owing to problems in 'data collection.'

Actor and model Aisha Sultana claims Govt of India deployed COVID-19 as bioweapon against people of Lakshadweep: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Lakshadweep-based actor model Aisha Sultana has accused the central government of using COVID-19 as a bioweapon against the residents of the Islands

Bihar: Madarsa ‘explodes’ in Banka, bomb squad arrives to investigate

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Going by a Dainik Jagran report, four people have been allegedly injured in the blast but are missing since the time of the explosion.

Reddit, Guardian, NYTimes, Amazon and half the Internet websites went down in major outage

Tech OpIndia Staff -
Many international media websites were down for about half an hour due in a major outage.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor Khan to play Sita in a retelling of Ramayana? Here is what she is demanding as payment for the role

OpIndia Staff -
The payment demanded by Kareena Kapoor Khan is reported to have caused the filmmakers to reconsider their decision.
Read more
Entertainment

Rhea Chakraborty tells NCB Sara Ali Khan offered her marijuana and vodka, SSR’s family used to have drugs with him: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Rhea Chakraborty, former girlfriend of Sushant Singh Rajput, has told the NCB that Sara Ali Khan offered her marijuana, vodka.
Read more
Entertainment

‘Lao meri chappal’: Vikrant Massey slammed after he compared Yami Gautam to Radhe Maa over wedding pic

OpIndia Staff -
Vikrant Massey mocked Yami Gautam on Instagram after the actress shared a photograph from her wedding ceremony.
Read more
Cricket

Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh glorifies Khalistani terrorist Bhindranwale on death anniversary, offers ‘pranam’

OpIndia Staff -
Harbhajan Singh glorified Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale on his death anniversary on Sunday.
Read more
News Reports

South Africa: Mahatma Gandhi’s great-granddaughter jailed for seven years in fraud case

OpIndia Staff -
Lata Ramgobin, the great-granddaughter of Mahatma Gandhi sentenced for seven years in South Africa for securing loan based on fraud and forgery.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Former Prasar Bharati CEO Jawhar Sircar shares Photoshopped image to attack PM Modi, actively tries to hide real pic

OpIndia Staff -
In fact, the image shared by Sircar has been in circulation since 2015 and has been made viral with claims that the lady in the image is Preeti Adani, wife of Gautam Adani.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
552,069FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com