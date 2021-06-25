Friday, June 25, 2021
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha skipped son’s wedding to attend PM Modi’s all-party meeting

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha was present at the all-party meeting with Prime Minister Modi on Thursday at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi, which was held on the same day as his son's wedding.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in the crucial meeting with PM Modi (L) and attending his son's wedding later (R)
Several netizens took to Twitter to hail Manoj Sinha, the Lieutenant Governor of Union of Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, for his outstanding commitment towards public service after it was revealed that the Manoj Sinha had skipped his son’s wedding to attend the crucial all-party meeting with Prime Minister to discuss the future of Jammu and Kashmir.

Social media users highlighted that J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha was present at the all-party meeting with Prime Minister Modi on Thursday at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi, which was held on the same day as his son’s wedding.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an important with the various stakeholders of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to discuss the future developmental process to be initiated in the state. In the 3-hour meeting with political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir, PM Modi and several other leaders spoke about the way ahead for Jammu and Kashmir.

Manoj Sinha, who is currently the first citizen of the Union Territory, in his official capacity as the Lieutenant Governor of Union of Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, had participated in the all-party meeting held in PM Modi’s official residence in the national capital on Thursday.

However, only a handful of people knew that the Manoj Sinha had come straight out of his son’s wedding to attend the crucial meeting. It is being said that only after the completion of the meeting with PM Modi, Manoj Sinha left the Prime Minister’s residence to reach the wedding venue.

Senior BJP leaders and Union Ministers attended the wedding and posted the images of the event later in the day.

As the news surfaced that Manoj Sinha had not attended his son’s wedding to be at PM Modi’s residence to discuss the issues of Jammu and Kashmir, netizens hailed his commitment towards the development of the union territory and the country.

Several netizens paid their respects to Manoj Sinha for staying away from his family on one of the most important days of his personal life.

Manoj Sinha, who was the Minister of State for Railways in the first Modi government, was appointed as the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir by President Ram Nath Kovind on August 6, 2020. He replaced former IAS officer Girish Chandra Murmu who was appointed as the Comptroller and Auditor General of India.

Manoj Sinha was also in charge of the Telecom ministry under the Modi government. The three-time from Ghazipur had lost the 2019 general elections to BSP’s Afzal Ansari.

