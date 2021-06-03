A day after TV actor Karan Mehra, best known for his portrayal of Naitik in the daily soap ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ was arrested by the Mumbai Police after his wife, Nisha Rawal accused him of domestic violence, accusations and counter-accusations are being levelled in the case.

What was the case about?

Karan was arrested by the Mumbai Police on Tuesday after his wife, Nisha Rawal, who is also a TV actor filed a police complaint against him, accusing him of domestic violence. The 38-year-old actor was taken into custody from his Mumbai house. Shortly afterwards, he was granted bail.

According to reports, the Goregaon Police has filed a case against him under Indian Penal Code sections 336 (endangering human life or the personal safety others), 337 (causing hurt by an act which endangers human life), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Karan refutes his wife’s claims, says attack was staged by Nisha and her brother Ritesh Sethia

After he was released on bail, Karan refuted his wife’s allegations and said that their marriage was in turmoil for the last couple of years and they were both trying to sort things out.

“We have been in a strained relationship for a couple of years now, and since we could see there was no point staying together, we decided to part ways. Given we have a son, I wanted to separate amicably so that we can give him a good future. I came back from Chandigarh to talk things out and got infected with Covid-19. After having recovered, I called her rakhi brother Ritesh Sethia home so that he can help us come to a mutual decision,” shared Karan.

Karan further added, “A heated discussion ensued between us and I told her that the pandemic is still here and I cannot give her what she is demanding and that I would want to give my son the best.”

Rawal and her brother Rohit Sethia stepped out and returned later that night. Mehra adds, Sethia then told him that if he didn’t agree, they would go to court and fight.

Karan also alleged that his wife was bipolar, violent and wanted more alimony amount that he could give after their divorce.

Karan then said when he was in talks with his mother, Nisha barged in and started abusing him and his family. He also added that Nisha spat on him twice and kept threatening him that she will play dirty now. When he told her to leave, she smashed her head on the wall and told everyone that he attacked her.

“After she spat on me and I calmly told her not to behave in this manner and to go back to her bedroom. I didn’t want to talk right then. I got up to go into the bathroom when she suddenly banged her head on the wall and said, ‘ab dekho kya hota’,” he said.

Karan further added that her wife had mood swings and anger management issues. He said she had a tendency of throwing stuff around in the fit of anger and hit herself and others. About 5-6 years ago, she was diagnosed as bipolar, he revealed.

Karan and his wife had cameras installed in their home as they had house help but Mehra alleged that Rawal and her brother had switched off the cameras before she banged her head. Karan alleges there is no proof of what they did and after banging her head, she suddenly took her phone out to record what had happened.

Kashmera Shah flips flop on Karan Mehra-Nisha Rawal controversy after saying he used to hit her

While Karan claimed ignorance and blamed his wife and her brother for staging an attack, actor Kashmera Shah, who is close friend of Nisha Rawal, claimed in an interview that Karan Mehra did hit her and has been hitting her for the last couple of times. The actor also blamed Karan for messing up the couple’s finances.

However, shortly later, Kashmera changed her stance and posted a long Instagram post, sharing the picture of Karan, Nisha and their son. She said that all three of them were her friends and therefore she would maintain a silence on the issue and not take any sides.

Rohit Verma and Munisha Khatwani come out in support of their friend Nisha Rawal

Meanwhile, Nisha also received support from her friends, Rohit K Verma and Munisha Khatwani. In their social media posts, the two have claimed they knew about the problems in Karan and Nisha’s marriage for a long time but were asked to stay silent.

Rohit K Verma, a fashion designer, uploaded a picture of Nisha where her head is bleeding and wrote, “I have been seeing her silently suffer for years. Finally, she decided to let out her cry for help and stand for herself and her child…Aghast to see my bestie in such a state. What makes a man become a demon in no time ?? My entire being is with my friend in this dark patch of her life .. she must rise up and give it a brave fight. Her pain, agony and harassment are beyond me to describe. Standing by her as a pillar of strength, we are in this together my friend I hold your hand firmly to make u see the light. Hugs and courage.”

Munisha Khatwani, who is a Tarot card reader, also posted Nisha’s photo and wrote on Instagram, “Time to break the silence … time to wake up ..never judge a book by the cover as the saying goes and here is the proof .. as a tarot card reader and astrolger I had been told to keep mum .. as one of her closest friends .. I cannot be quiet anymore 🙁 @missnisharawal we stand by you .. I have known for years but had to maintain silence.. not anymore…I think we all know who did this…Karan no more protection…”

Karan and Nisha have been married for nine years now and have known each other for 14 years. They also a have a son. Mehra rose to prominence playing Naitik Singhania in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, opposite Hina Khan. In 2016, he quit the show citing health issues and took a break from his work. Mehra then participated in Bigg Boss 10 but failed to dazzle his fans. He then made a comeback with Khatmal E Ishq and has since then played various roles in many shows, including Ek Bhram…Sarvagun Sampanna, Shubharaambh, and others.

Nisha, on the other hand, is also a TV actress, who is best known for playing the role of Soumya Diwan in TV serial Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki.