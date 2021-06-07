Kareena Kapoor Khan has demanded Rs. 12 crores to play the role of Sita in a proposed movie on the Ramayana. The movie will depict the story of the Ramayana from Sita’s point of view and has been tentatively titled ‘Sita: The Incarnation’.

The proposed movie is to be directed by Alaukik Desai and has been written by KV Vijayendra Prasad of Bahubali fame. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Kareena will shoot for Veere Di Wedding 2 and Hansal Mehta’s film first because they are smaller films that will be completed in one month’s time each. Sita will need at least 8-10 months of prep, shoot and production. So she will be completely consumed by one film at that point but Bebo (Kareena) also realises that this will be her biggest magnum opus till date, as it’s a retelling of Ramayana from Sita’s point of view.”

“Bebo who usually asks in the Rs. 6-8 crores range for her films has quoted a sum of Rs. 12 crores which has put the producers in a jiffy. In fact, right now, they are reconsidering their decision and also taking the film to a younger actress, as well. But talks are on and Bebo remains the first choice,” the source added.

Earlier in March, Bollywood Hungama had reported that both the director and writer feel that Kareena Kapoor Khan will be apt for the role. A source had told them in March, “Bebo has loved the idea and since she has the titular role, she will have majority of the screen space, unlike Adipurush and Ramayana 3D where the men dominate the frames. Kareena’s team is now figuring out dates and remuneration for the same. Once the modalities are worked out, a formal announcement will be made. In case, it doesn’t work out with Kareena, then Alia is their second pick for the period saga.”

However, the payment demanded by the actress is reported to have caused the filmmakers to reconsider their decision.