Kerala: Two CPM leaders booked on charges of raping female party worker

The ruling CPM in Kerala suspended two party leaders after they were booked by the police for the alleged rape and sexual harassment of a female party worker. As per Vadakar Police of Kozhikode district, P P Baburaj and T P Lijeesh were booked on Monday morning basis a complaint filed by a party worker, however, the accused have been absconding since then.

Vadakara DySP Moosa Vallikkadan said the police have intensified the search to nab the accused. “Further, the probe team is taking detailed statement of victim,” he added. The two have been booked under IPC Sections 376 (2), 354 (A), 109 and 376.

CPM leaders in Kerala rape and threaten party worker

According to the complaint by the female party worker, Baburaj who is the CPM secretary of Muliyeri East branch barged into her house three months ago, threatened and raped her. Reportedly, Baburaj continued to sexually harass her by blackmailing her over revealing the incident to her husband.

As per the complainant, Lijeesh who is also a CPM member from the same branch too threatened and blackmailed her to not complain or expose the incident.

Matter picked up after opposition parties outrage

As per a Swarajya report, the issue was raked up in the Vadakara party unit several times, however, the victim found no respite. Soon after, the issue was raised by the Congress and BJP units forcing the CPM to take the matter seriously. The women’s wing of CPM also stepped in after the outrage.

The woman who was in a state of depression, approached the police on Saturday after which she underwent a medical examination on Sunday. The duo was booked Monday morning, forcing CPM to suspend the accused leaders immediately.