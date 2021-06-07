Popular Twitter user Shashanl Singh, whose account has the username BefittingFacts, received a death threat from an account with the username @rosso_alpha. The user called himself a ‘Bengali supremacist’. Singh has lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime Department of the Kolkata Police in connection with the matter.

On the 6th of June, @rosso_alpha threatened Shashank Singh, “Shashank Singh I know where u live in Kolkata I am giving u 2 dats to get out of Bengal or else I will cut in to pieces and feed to my dog already there are so many hindi speaking b*st*rds like u living here so no one will care if I sacrifice one”. The user ended his threat with an emoji.

@rosso_alpha has since then appears to have deleted his account. When one visits the account with the said username, Twitter says the account does not exist.

In the complaint, Shashank Singh alias BefittingFacts has also alleged that the user is trying to divide people on the basis of their ethnicity and the language they speak. Singh told OpIndia, “I just want the Kolkata Police to find the user as soon as possible.”