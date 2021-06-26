Saturday, June 26, 2021
Home Politics Maharashtra: BJP launches state-wide protests demanding restoration of OBC quota; Congress protests against BJP
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Maharashtra: BJP launches state-wide protests demanding restoration of OBC quota; Congress protests against BJP

The OBC community in Maharashtra is on the brink of losing their political reservations in local bodies across the state after the Supreme Court last month rejected the state government’s review petition concerning reservation to the OBCs.

OpIndia Staff
Political turmoil in Maharashtra over the cancellation of OBC reservations
Uddhav Thackeray(Image Courtesy: The Hindu)
162

The Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservation has turned into a raging political issue in the state of Maharashtra. The opposition, BJP, has called for state-wide protests demanding the restoration of the 27% political reservation for the community that was quashed by the top court last month.

The OBC community in Maharashtra is on the brink of losing their political reservations in local bodies across the state after the Supreme Court last month rejected the state government’s review petition concerning reservation to the OBCs. It ruled that the reservation in favour of the OBC in local bodies should not result in exceeding the 50% cap in reservation quota determined by it.

The court had also directed the state to set up a dedicated commission for accumulating empirical data, on basis of which the reservation quota of the community could be fixed. This effectively means that no seat will be reserved for the OBC community in the forthcoming local bodies comprising municipal corporations, municipal councils, zilla parishads, panchayat samiti and gram panchayats, at least for this year or until the state government completes the entire process.

The Maharashtra BJP has blamed the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government responsible for the current predicament of the OBC community. State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said, “The OBC community lost the reservation owing to the negligence of the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA (Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi) government. BJP has decided to protest against this government. Around 100,000 workers will hold the ‘jail bharo’ andolan in the state on June 26.”

Besides Patil, BJP national secretary Pankaja Munde also opened front against the MVA government. Munde said the party would be holding ‘chakka jam’ at around 1,000 places on Saturday. She said the Maha Vikas Aghadi government was misleading the people of Maharashtra and wrongfully blaming the Centre for the Supreme Court’s verdict.

Congress launches agitation against the BJP

In opposition to the BJP’s protest, the state’s Congress unit has declared that it will be carrying out agitation against the BJP-led Central government, holding it responsible for the quashing of the quota for the community in the Supreme Court. The party said that the Centre is not providing the census data, which led to the situation.

State Congress president Nana Patole on Friday said, “The State government had sought empirical data on OBCs from the Central government, which was to be presented in the Supreme Court. The Centre did not give the data. The whole mess is a result of the Centre’s policy and Congress will protest against the Central government on June 26.”

Supreme Court quashes OBC reservations in local bodies in Maharashtra

Earlier last month, the Supreme Court ordered the cancellation of additional OBC reservations in local bodies. The apex court also rejected the reconsideration petition filed by the Thackeray government in Maharashtra. This decision of the Supreme Court has ended the additional political reservation for OBCs in Gram Panchayats, Zilla Parishads and local bodies.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had quashed Section 12 of the Maharashtra Government’s Zilla Parishad Act. The apex court had also clarified that even if certain categories are reserved based on the population, the reservation cannot exceed above 50 per cent. The Supreme Court had directed OBCs to hold Zilla Parishad elections as per the legal reservation as they cannot be given reservation above 27 per cent. Considering the anger of the OBC community, the decision was appealed by the Thackeray government. However, the apex court rejected the Thackeray government’s appeal and upheld its decision.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsOBC reservations Maharashtra
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

If Delhi government was exaggerating oxygen demand, why there was an oxygen crisis in April? All your questions answered

Raju Das -
While oxygen demand in Delhi was exaggerated, the city faced oxygen crisis due to gross mismanagement and inefficiency of Delhi govt
Books

24 years ago, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone was published the first time: How the author’s pandering has shaped its legacy

K Bhattacharjee -
Harry Potter and The Philosopher's Stone marked the beginning of the boy wizard's story and was published on 26th June, 1997.

Mass conversion racket: Umar Gautam reveals how they targeted non-Muslim girls from rural areas as it is easier to lure, brainwash them

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Umar Gautam told ATS that it was easier to lure village girls with money as they came from lesser privileged families

Enticement, deceit used to convert women and children to Islam, UP Police tries to trace victims of ISI-funded conversion racket: What we know so...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The ATS is now probing the larger conspiracy in the case and the funding trail of the institution Islamic Dawah Centre, which was run by the accused.

Post for which Twitter locked IT Minister RS Prasad’s account: A DMCA notice, an International Federation and Sony Music

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Twitter came under the scanner for blocking Union Minister of Law and Justice, Electronics and IT RS Prasad for violating copyright act

ED raids former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh’s residence after establishing Rs 4 cr extortion trail, arrests two aides

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
ED arrested two close aides of former Maharashtra Home Minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh in connection with the Rs.100 crore extortion case

Recently Popular

Opinions

Despite all the ‘Virat Hindu’ noises Subramanian Swamy has been making, here is why I can’t trust him

Nupur J Sharma -
Subramanian Swamy, who has been masquerading as a 'Virat Hindu', left several political dead bodies in his path while reaching the top
Read more
News Reports

Journalist’s ‘robbed at gunpoint’ story untrue, he invented hoax after dinner with female friend due to ‘family reasons’: Read what Noida Police says

OpIndia Staff -
Noida police said Atul Agarwal spent a night in an OYO room after his wife called him up and asked him to come home.
Read more
News Reports

Young women speak up against ‘hate sex’ and the conspiracy of silence against sexual targeting of ‘Sanghi’ women

OpIndia Staff -
A Clubhouse discussion had gone viral where liberal participants expressed their desire to have 'hate sex' with Sanghis.
Read more
News Reports

Video of a person making anti-India comments circulated on social media falsely claiming that it is the founder of Himalaya Drug Company

OpIndia Staff -
Muhammad Manal, the founder of HImalaya Drug Company died in 1986, and the person in the viral video is one Naqi Ahmed Nadwi
Read more
News Reports

‘Badly Photoshopped?’ Photographs of Captain Amarinder Singh meeting officers of Sikh Regiment raise questions

OpIndia Staff -
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh shared photos of him meeting Sikh Regiment officers, however the photos show signs of digital editing
Read more
Opinions

With 1500 squatters kicked out from Lutyens bungalows, it might explain why its always Modi vs All

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Congress has a long tradition of not implementing rules
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
555,792FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com