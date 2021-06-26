The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has summoned the DCP of Delhi Police Cyber Cell on the 29th of June in connection with the availability of child pornography on Twitter. The DCP has been asked to appear before NCPCR through video conferencing and a request has also been made to register an FIR against the platform for the same.

NCPCR summons DCP of Delhi Police Cyber Cell asking him to appear before it via video conferencing on 29th June with action taken report in connection with availability of pornographic material to children on Twitter, with a request to register an FIR against Twitter & TCIPL. — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2021

NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo told ANI, “NCPCR has issued summons to DCP Cyber Crime, Delhi seeking personal appearance along with a copy of FIR which is to be filed on Twitter.” He added, “Twitter was found to have given false and misleading responses during the enquiry conducted by NCPCR for the presence of pornographic and child sexual abuse matter, a grievous offence under the POCSO ACT.”

NCPCR had asked Delhi Police to register an FIR against the platform last month as well in connection with the same matter. Last year, the Commission had issued notices to companies like Google, Twitter, WhatsApp, Apple India etc to know about steps taken by them to remove and prevent CSAM on their platforms. The rights body had also has requested the IT ministry to ensure that access to the microblogging platform is suspended for children till it becomes safe for children.