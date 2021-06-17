Thursday, June 17, 2021
Home News Reports New Zealand: Staggered Covid-19 vaccination to begin from end of July, eligible people out...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

New Zealand: Staggered Covid-19 vaccination to begin from end of July, eligible people out of 50 lakh population to be vaccinated by year-end

As per the plan laid down by the New Zealand PM, people above 60 years of age will get the vaccine from July 28, 55+ will be eligible from August 11, 45+ from late August and 25+ from October

OpIndia Staff
PM Jacinda Ardern
75

On June 16 (local time), Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister, New Zealand, announced that it would take up to the end of the year to vaccinate all eligible citizens against Covid-19 infection. Notably, New Zealand, which has a population of fewer than 50 lakhs, had shut down its borders and used tough lockdown measures to virtually eliminate Covid-19 from its grounds. However, the government is now facing harsh criticism over the slow rate of vaccine rollout.

So far, only 560,000 people have received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, while 325,000 have received both doses. PM Andern said, “Based on the delivery and supply of vacancies, we are working towards taking to the end of the year for vaccinating all those who are eligible.” Interestingly, she added that the drive has been going “faster than expected”.

As per the plan laid down by the PM, those who are above the age of 60 will get the vaccine from July 28. From August 11, the vaccine will be rolled out for those who are above the age of 55. By late August, those above 45 will become eligible to get the vaccine, and those above 35 will be able to get the vaccine from October this year. The PM further added the country would receive a bulk supply of vaccine in October.

According to her, once the large population is vaccinated, it will be easier to manage the borders. However, some cautions would still be needed as more variants are being discovered across the world. The New Zealand government is consulting the experts on how and when it would be safe to open the borders and what kind of model the country should follow. She said, “Everyone is writing the rule book as we go. The difference we have is we have a different rule book to write. Once you get rid of an elimination strategy, it’s tough to come back to it. So for New Zealand, it’s about how do we preserve our position whilst having a little more freedom at the border.”

Foreign manufacturers are the most significant reason for the delay

As per the reports, New Zealand depends on foreign manufacturers for the supply of the vaccine, which is the biggest reason for the delay in the vaccination drive. The country is currently in the 120th position in managing vaccination drives, with the US tops the list, followed by India and Brazil. India has administered 26,55,19,251 doses so far. 21,58,48,080 have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 4,96,71,171 have received both doses. On June 16, India administered 34,63,961 doses in a single day.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Crime

Haryana: Man burnt alive to make him ‘martyr’ against farm laws, villagers demand security from ‘farmers’ at Tikri border

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, casteist slurs were hurled towards Mukesh after which he was set on fire. A video of him being set on fire has gone viral on social media where one can hear casteist abuses being thrown at him before he was set ablaze.
OpIndia Explains

How a personal animosity was turned into defaming ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chant: All you need to know about Ghaziabad incident

OpIndia Staff -
The chronology of what all transpired in the fake 'hate crime' story where an elderly Muslim man claimed he was attacked and forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'

Mamata Banerjee govt recommends suspension of several accounts from Twitter, YouTube and Facebook, for criticising her: What we know

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Sources indicate that Govt of West Bengal recently recommended the suspension of over 200 accounts for criticising Mamata Banerjee

The churn in Bengal BJP is normal and on expected lines. Here is why I don’t worry too much about it

Politics Abhishek Banerjee -
Candidates don’t matter so much in Bengal, party affiliations do. The TMC proved this beyond all possible doubt in 2021.

The Wire tries to force fit a ‘hate crime’ angle in Ghaziabad incident only because victim is a Muslim

Media Nirwa Mehta -
The Wire lowers its bar, goes from whitewashing Islamist terrorists to defending random 'taveez maker' from rural Uttar Pradesh

‘Based on social media narrative than evidence and chargesheet: Delhi Police files SLP after Pinjra Tod accused get bail

Law OpIndia Staff -
On 15th June, the Delhi High Court granted bail to Jamia Milia Islamia student leader Asif Iqbal Tanha, far-left ‘activists’ Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal in the Anti-Hindu Delhi riots case.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai’ earns Rs 17,792 over three days from two theatres in Maharashtra: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Citing low occupancy, the theatres screening Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai have reduced number of its daily shows
Read more
News Reports

Virtual hearing embarrassment: Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi caught attending the court proceedings without pants

OpIndia Staff -
Abhishek Manu Singhvi was caught attending court proceedings in boxer shorts when one of the screens accidentally fell off and showed the naked legs of the senior advocate
Read more
News Reports

As Yogi Sarkar lodges FIR against Twitter, 8 others, Alt News co-founder Zubair deletes fake hate crime video: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The UP Govt has initiated action against Twitter for failing to take down tweets that spread misinformation about a crime in the state.
Read more
News Reports

Did a journalist inadvertently end up revealing real reason why Rahul Gandhi ended his West Bengal rallies?

OpIndia Staff -
COVID-positive Rahul Gandhi cancelled his public rallies in West Bengal, but did not disclose it while announcing the same. He, instead, claimed it was being done in view of raging pandemic.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: FIR against The Wire, Alt News cofounder Zubair, Rana Ayyub, Twitter and others for fake ‘hate crime’. Details

Anurag -
The UP Police in its FIR stated that the accused tried to fan communal discord by spreading fake news that an elderly Muslim man was beaten up and forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'
Read more
News Reports

Ghaziabad fake hate crime case: Unmuted video of elderly man seconds before he was beaten up released. Watch

OpIndia Staff -
In the video, Abdul can be heard admitting that one Intezar sent some people to him to make the 'tabeez' (occult amulet) and put them in his spell as he had some work from them.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
554,210FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com