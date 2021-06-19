Saturday, June 19, 2021
Pakistan, where intelligence goes to die: How ISI was trying to ‘honeytrap’ a fake Indian Army officer

In his interrogation, the accused said that he posed as Captain Shekhar of the Indian Army to lure women on social media.

OpIndia Staff
Pakistan's ISI was pursuing a honeytrap effort against a person who was impersonating an Indian Army officer
A man impersonating as Indian Army Officer was arrested by Delhi Police on Friday(Image Source: India TV)
A 40-year-old man who was arrested by the Delhi Police for impersonating an Indian Army Officer revealed in his interrogation that Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence(ISI) was trying to honey trap him as they considered him to be a real officer.

The accused was identified as Dilip Kumar (40), a resident of Mohan Garden, New Delhi. Acting on a tip-off, the police was deployed close to Archana Red Light and the accused was nabbed in military camouflage. One forged Army ID card in the name of Dilip Kumar and a mobile phone was recovered from him.

Delhi Police said he was a member of many groups and was in touch with several international Whatsapp numbers from other countries. “When his mobile phone was examined, it was revealed that the accused had made video calls with international numbers also,” the police said.

In his interrogation, the accused said that he posed as Captain Shekhar of the Indian Army to lure women on social media. He also disclosed that he had chatted with several foreign nationals and shared some videos and pictures with them.

The accused also revealed that Pakistan’s ISI was trying to honeytrap him considering him to be a real Indian Army officer.

A case has been registered against him under section 170/419/420/468/471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is underway.

