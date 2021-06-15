Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Home News Reports Munger firing case: Patna HC rebukes CID for its 'soft treatment' of cop accused...
News Reports
Updated:

Munger firing case: Patna HC rebukes CID for its ‘soft treatment’ of cop accused in murder of Hindu boy

The court observed that the accused sub-inspector, who had fled with his firearms fearing arrest, was traced by the CID but was neither taken into custody nor was he interrogated by the officials

OpIndia Staff
Patna HC slams CID investigating last year's Munger firing case
3

Last year, a firing incident was reported during Durga idol immersion in Munger city of Bihar, where the Bihar police were accused of using brutal force against the Hindu devotees when they took out a procession for the Visarjan at around midnight. They were accused of thrashing the devotees and resorting to open fire which resulted in the death of an 18-year-old youth, also leaving several others injured.

The Patna High Court had in April ordered the additional director general of CID to constitute an SIT of senior officers above the rank of DSP to interrogate the police personnel who were to be investigated in the firing case.

When the case came up for hearing before, the Patna High Court on May 19, the bench of Justice Rajiv Ranjan Prasad reportedly rebuked the CID officials, accusing it of going soft on sub-inspector Brijesh Kumar Singh, the prime accused in the case.

Patna HC slams CID for going soft on police officer accused in Munger firing incident

According to reports, the court slammed CID for giving ‘soft treatment’ to the police officer. It observed that the accused sub-inspector, who had fled with his firearms fearing arrest, was traced by the CID but was neither taken into custody nor was he interrogated by the officials. The CID merely made him submit his firearm and let him go, said the court.

The court reprimanded ADG CID Vinay Kumar during the virtual hearing, questioning him why sub-inspector Brijesh Kumar Singh was not interrogated or detained by the agency. The court told the ADG that it had reposed trust in him, that a fair investigation would be conducted and that no accused, no matter how powerful or prominent, would go free.

The High Court also came down heavily at CID, when it learnt that the agency had not yet ordered the telecom service providers to preserve phone call data of all the officers who were being investigated in the Munger firing case.

The ADG CID responded by assuring the court that the agency would amend the errors and take appropriate action within a week.

It is pertinent to note here that, Amarnath Poddar, the father of the 18-year-old youth, who had fallen prey to the brutal force used by Bihar police against the Hindu devotees, had moved the High Court requesting a CBI inquiry under the court’s supervision, in his son’s murder case.

Munger firing during Durga Puja Visarjan

The violence, as per reports, broke out after Kotwali police asked Hindus not to delay the idol immersion procession of Shadipur Badi Durga. Traditionally, the idols are immersed after three days of Vijayadashami but this time, in view of the first phase of Assembly polls in the state on October 28 (Wednesday), the administration had insisted on the immersion by 5 am on October 27 (Tuesday).

Durga puja organizers, as instructed, had taken out the procession allegedly with DJs close to midnight as they headed for the immersion. The situation turned ugly around 11.50 pm when police officials used brutal force on Hindus going for Durga Puja Visarjan.

The police reportedly unilaterally beat up four persons who were carrying idols on their shoulders. This sparked off a protest which led to the ensuing violence.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsBrijesh Kumar Singh
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

OpIndia Scoops

British Pakistani rapper Frenzo Harami spews venom on Hindus. Here is what we know about him

Anurag -
Pakistan-born British rapper, who used to sell drugs before becoming a rapper, spoke the language of terrorists, used Gaumutra jibe
Politics

Rahul Gandhi shares fake news related to Lord Ram, twice in two days. This is what it shows

Nirwa Mehta -
What made Rahul Gandhi share a fake news about 'Jai Shri Ram' chant even though Police had debunked the claims?

Big Liberals, small hearts: By donating 80 vials of vaccine, America has proved to be the poorest country in the world

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
Do you remember when Western media and their native sepoys flew drones over cremation grounds in India? They are quiet now

Sultan Ansari, from whom Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra bought land rubbishes claims of ‘scam’, says he supports Trust: Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Putting all the allegations of a ‘land scam’ by the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to rest, Sultan Ansari rubbished the claims

‘Even North Korea is not this crazy’: Defector rails against woke US universities for encouraging cancel culture and intolerance to dissent

World OpIndia Staff -
A 27-year-old defector said she found little difference between the repressive culture in North Korea and the American woke culture

West Bengal: TMC panchayat Pradhan threatens Congress ally ISF workers to join party or face consequences

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
"Unlike other places, we did not commit atrocities on you here. We are only telling you to come and join us and live in peace," the Panchayat Pradhan can be heard saying in the video

Recently Popular

OpIndia Explains

Here is the truth about the land deal by Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra and how the allegations by likes of AAP are baseless

Nupur J Sharma -
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra and its head Champat Rai bought an additional piece of land for the purposes of additional construction to facilitate pilgrims who would be travelling to Ayodhya
Read more
News Reports

Kamal R Khan calls Mika Singh ‘anpadh gawar sooar’ after the singer released a diss track titled ‘KRK Kutta’: Here is how the feud...

Dibakar Dutta -
The feud between KRK and Mika Singh descends to calling each other ‘dogs’ and ‘pigs’, here how it unfolded
Read more
Sports

Nikhil Kamath disregarded Viswanathan Anand’s request to not use his name in public communication after cheating, says grandmaster’s wife

OpIndia Staff -
Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath recently apologised for using unfair means to defeat Chess grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand
Read more
Sports

Young billionaire Nikhil Kamath’s account closed by Chess.com as he admits cheating in charity game to defeat Vishwanathan Anand

OpIndia Staff -
Nikhil Kamath created quite the flutter recently after he apparently defeated Vishwanathan Anand in a game of chess.
Read more
News Reports

Rohingyas settled all over UP with forged Aadhaar, voter IDs, fresh arrests reveal they are getting financial aid too: Report

OpIndia Staff -
ADG informed that the Rohingyas have settled in every assembly constituency with forged voter ID cards.
Read more
News Reports

60-year-old woman gang-raped in front of her grandson: More horror stories emerge from Bengal as women speak up in SC

OpIndia Staff -
Women in West Bengal have moved the Supreme Court narrating the details of the horrifying gang-rapes they were subjected to in the post-poll violence by the members of ruling party.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
553,315FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com