Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Home World Thousands of people want Jeff Bezos to stay in space, multiple petitions welcome the...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Thousands of people want Jeff Bezos to stay in space, multiple petitions welcome the new way to ‘financial equality’

The winner of an auction who would be paying $28 million to be on the trip to space with Bezos will also accompany him on the flight beyond Earth.

OpIndia Staff
Jeff Bezos
People want Jeff Bezos to stay in space (Image: wmagazine)
5

On June 7 (local time), Amazon founder Jeff Bezos announced that he would be going to space with his brother. In an Instagram post, he wrote, “Ever since I was five years old, I’ve dreamed of travelling to space. On July 20, I will take that journey with my brother. The greatest adventure, with my best friend.” Being the richest man on Earth, it is not difficult for him to grab the opportunity to become the person who would be remembered as the first ‘tourist’ to space.

The flight will take off on July 20, marking the 52nd anniversary of Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin’s moon landing. The winner of an auction who would be paying $28 million to be on the trip to space with Bezos will also accompany him on the flight beyond Earth. The amount will be donated to the “Club for the Future”, an organization that aims to inspire future generations to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics or STEM.

The organization is part of Bezos’s Blue Origin, the company responsible for the first tourist flight to space. Blue Origin is currently working on partially and fully reusable launch vehicles for spacecraft that would cost-effective and safe. Apart from Blue Origin, Elon Musk’s SpaceX is also developing such launch vehicles.

‘Jeff Bezos should stay in space’ – Petitions with over 75,000 signatures

Soon after Bezos announced his space trip, several petitions have surfaced on Change.org demanding Jeff Bezos must not be allowed back to Earth after his trip to space. In one of the petitions titled “Do not allow Jeff Bezos to return to Earth”, the description reads, “Billionaire’s should not exist…on earth, or in space, but should they decide the latter, they should stay there.”

Petition on Change.org

In another petition, the description reads, “Jeff Bezos is actually Lex Luthor, disguised as the supposed owner of a super successful online retail store. However, he’s actually an evil overlord hellbent on global domination. We’ve known this for years. Jeff has worked with the Epsteins and the Knights Templar, as well as the Free Masons, to gain control over the whole world. He’s also in bed with the flat earth deniers; it’s the only way they’ll allow him to leave the atmosphere. Meanwhile, our government stands by and lets it happen. This may be our last chance before they enable the 5G microchips and perform a mass takeover.”

Petition on Change.org

This particular petition is even more hilarious as it compared Bezos to a fictional villain, mix myths and invoked conspiracy theories against 5G technology at the same time. And there is flat earth theory too! One can only hope the organizer of the petition and over 21,000 people who signed it are just joking. But, on the other hand, if someone has followed these conspiracy theorists even for a short span, the text of the petition falls in sync with what these flat-earth theorists and conspiracy theorists believe in.

The hate against Jeff includes ‘eating’ him

Bezos did not have a difficult life, and there are reports that criticize his business practices. However, how far would it be correct to call for eating him? In 2020, he became the victim of the hate-filled campaign “Eat The Rich”. There is a petition on Change.org titled “Eat Jeff Bezos” that reads, “Jeff Bezos does not need a trillion dollars. Eat the rich and redistribute the wealth.”

In reality, the phrase represents standing up to those who are rich and powerful. It represents holding them accountable on behalf of the less fortunate. However, when it made a comeback in recent years, it seems to have taken the literal context rather than the metaphoric one as the ‘angry’ Gen Z is often ready to attack those who have money.

‘Eat The Rich’ – the infamous quote from 18th century

Jean-Jacques Rousseau, an 18th century socialist and philosopher, had said in the context of the French Revolution and its aftermath, “When the people shall have nothing more to eat, they will eat the rich.” The ‘sentiment’ made a comeback in 2019-2020 and became popular among the millennials who are often against the rich and lean towards the left-politics. Associated with socialism, it is used in reference to opposing wealth inequality. The phrase can be seen and heard in political rallies, online videos and protests.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsJeff Bezos petitions
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

More controversial TISS papers surface: ‘India controlled Kashmir’, ‘Military Occupation’, romance with a research subject and embracing Islam

OpIndia Staff -
The 'pro-Azaadi' paper was authored by one Sreyasi Mukherjee and submitted at the Guwahati campus of TISS.
News Reports

They tortured me physically, mentally, abused my religion and my God: Read how women in Mamata Banerjee’s West Bengal are being victimised

OpIndia Staff -
Ground report by Organiser reveals the horrifying stories of sexual assault on women in the post-poll violence in West Bengal

NCW takes cognisance of OpIndia’s report on Loyola College ex lecturer’s struggle against sexual predators, asks Chairman Provincial to take action

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
NCW has taken cognisance of OpIndia's report about the 13-year long battle of an ex-lecturer of Loyola College against sexual harassment

First Bengal violence and then Narada: Second Supreme Court judge from Bengal recuses from hearing the case against Bengal govt

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
During the hearing, Justice Hemant Gupta informed that Justice Aniruddha Bose has some reservations about the case.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath invokes NSA against Noida mass conversion accused, links to those who entered Dasna temple with poison emerge

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
After mass conversion racket was busted in Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath has instructed the agencies to invoke NSA against accused.

Gujarat: Police books one Imran Ansari under anti-conversion law for abduction, forced marriage and rape of a Jain girl

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The accused coerced the victim into having a physical relationship and attempted to convert her to Islam for nikkah (marriage).

Recently Popular

Cricket

How Venkatesh Prasad is winning hearts with his ‘Sanghi’ posts, one tweet at a time

OpIndia Staff -
Venkatesh Prasad demonstrated the Surya Namaskar for his followers, performed in deference to the Sun God.
Read more
Media

Ravish Kumar appears massively frustrated as India administers 85 lakh COVID vaccines in single day, this is why he does not make sense

OpIndia Staff -
Ravish Kumar goes on a ranting spree to hate on PM Modi by camouflaging propaganda as 'criticism' over COVID-19 vaccination
Read more
News Reports

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren fails to meet Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi despite 4-days wait: Details

Jinit Jain -
The Dialy Pioneer has cited quoting sources that the JMM chief is not happy over Rahul and Sonia ignoring him and instead meeting TN CM Stalin.
Read more
Media

Republic TV issues statement over Arnab Goswami’s disappearance from the news network: Here is what they said

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami was last seen on May 2 during a discussion on West Bengal assembly polls. He will make a return on Monday.
Read more
Opinions

With 1500 squatters kicked out from Lutyens bungalows, it might explain why its always Modi vs All

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Congress has a long tradition of not implementing rules
Read more
News Reports

Fact Check: Is “Raam” with the photo of Lord Ram printed on it is the world’s most expensive currency

OpIndia Staff -
As Raam is not a legal tender issued by a sovereign state or a central bank, it is not a regular currency, it is actually a bearer bond
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
555,185FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com