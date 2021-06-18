Effigy of Akshay Kumar burnt over name of upcoming movie 'Prithviraj'

On Thursday (June 17), protestors belonging to All India Kshatriya Mahasabha (AIKM) burnt the effigy of actor Akshay Kumar over his upcoming film on the great Hindu king Prithviraj Chauhan.

As per reports, the protests were held in Sector-45 of Chandigarh during which they demanded a change of the movie’s title from ‘Prithviraj’ to ‘Hindu Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan’. The AIKM demonstrators raised slogans and burnt effigies of actor Akshay Kumar in protest. They have claimed that the movie title disrespected the Hindu king.

The All India Kshatriya Mahasabha had demanded that senior members of the community must be shown the film, prior to its release. It had sought to see whether the history had been tampered with in the movie.

The protestors also threatened that the film would meet the same fate as ‘Jodhaa Akbar’ and ‘Padmaavat’ if the director and producers did not comply with their demands. Earlier, Karni Sena had too made similar demands with regards to the movie.

Movie of Akshay Kumar to be released in November this year

‘Pritviraj’ movie will showcase actor Akshay Kumar as the Hindu ruler, and former Miss World pageant Manushi Chillar as ‘Sanyogita.’ The movie is being directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Aditya Chopra of Yash Raj Films. The film is set to be released during Diwali on November 5 this year. The shooting of the film was initially delayed due to the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic. Akshay Kumar is yet to react to the development.