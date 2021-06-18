Friday, June 18, 2021
Home Entertainment Protestors demand change of movie name 'Prithviraj', burn Akshay Kumar's effigy: Here's the name...
EntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

Protestors demand change of movie name ‘Prithviraj’, burn Akshay Kumar’s effigy: Here’s the name they want

The protestors also threatened that the film would meet the same fate as 'Jodhaa Akbar' and 'Padmaavat' if the director and producers did not comply with their demands.

OpIndia Staff
Effigy of Akshay Kumar burnt over name of upcoming movie 'Prithviraj'
Effigy of Akshay Kumar burnt in Chandigarh (Photo Credits: Filmfare)
5

On Thursday (June 17), protestors belonging to All India Kshatriya Mahasabha (AIKM) burnt the effigy of actor Akshay Kumar over his upcoming film on the great Hindu king Prithviraj Chauhan.

As per reports, the protests were held in Sector-45 of Chandigarh during which they demanded a change of the movie’s title from ‘Prithviraj’ to ‘Hindu Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan’. The AIKM demonstrators raised slogans and burnt effigies of actor Akshay Kumar in protest. They have claimed that the movie title disrespected the Hindu king.

The All India Kshatriya Mahasabha had demanded that senior members of the community must be shown the film, prior to its release. It had sought to see whether the history had been tampered with in the movie.

The protestors also threatened that the film would meet the same fate as ‘Jodhaa Akbar’ and ‘Padmaavat’ if the director and producers did not comply with their demands. Earlier, Karni Sena had too made similar demands with regards to the movie.

Movie of Akshay Kumar to be released in November this year

‘Pritviraj’ movie will showcase actor Akshay Kumar as the Hindu ruler, and former Miss World pageant Manushi Chillar as ‘Sanyogita.’ The movie is being directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Aditya Chopra of Yash Raj Films. The film is set to be released during Diwali on November 5 this year. The shooting of the film was initially delayed due to the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic. Akshay Kumar is yet to react to the development.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsPrithviraj
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

4 arrested in Hiranandani society fake vaccine scam, Tips Films, another production house were duped too: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
4 persons have been arrested by the Kandivali Police in the fake vaccination drive case. They have been sent to judicial custody till June 25.
News Reports

Mukul Roy refuses to resign from assembly after defecting to TMC, Suvendu Adhikari petitions the speaker to disqualify him

OpIndia Staff -
Suvendu Adhilkari asks assembly speaker to disqualify Mukul Roy as per anti-defection law after Roy quite BJP to join TMC

‘Muslims must kill 4-6 persons before dying’: Congress’ new minority cell head Imran Pratapgarhi and his hate-filled ‘shayari’. Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The newly appointed Congress minority cell head Imran Pratapgarhi is believed to be the favourite of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

FT refers to India as the ‘weakest link’ in the Quad. How their quoted expert denies conclusion and how they got it massively wrong

Opinions Shashank Bharadwaj -
Quoting a few experts in foreign policy, FT declared that India is the 'weakest link' of the informal alliance as it had failed to provide necessary vaccines to the nations as it had agreed to in the Quad summit that was held in March.

UP: Woman alleges harassment, obscene messages by police officer in Sultanpur, SP orders investigation. Details of the case

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
After the case was highlighted on the social media, Sultanpur police have informed that they have suspended a constable involved in the case and the accused inspector has been ordered to report at the police lines.

Farmer org releases unclear video to claim man committed suicide at Tikri border, clearer video shows man accusing ‘farmer’ of setting him on fire

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A man was burnt alive and succumbed to his injuries after visiting the Tikri border where farmers are protesting

Recently Popular

News Reports

Pakistani audience go ballistic over Zee5 web series featuring Muslim girl-Indian Hindu boy love story, call it ‘haram’

OpIndia Staff -
The Pakistani web series features the love story between a Pakistani Muslim girl and Indian Hindu boy who have both lost their fathers to the conflict between the two nations.
Read more
Social Media

Dhruv Rathee fans mark YouTuber Karolina Goswami for targeted harassment after she exposed his lies

OpIndia Staff -
After Karolina Goswami pointed out the factual errors and mistakes in the Dhruv Rathee video, Rathee's supporters have been harassing and abusing Goswami.
Read more
News Reports

AAP celebrates Delhi’s new architectural marvel, the Moti Nagar speed breaker

OpIndia Staff -
AAP's Moti Nagar MLA has recently inaugurated a speed breaker, along with dozens of supporters flouting social distancing norms.
Read more
News Reports

Ghaziabad fake hate crime case: Unmuted video of elderly man seconds before he was beaten up released. Watch

OpIndia Staff -
In the video, Abdul can be heard admitting that one Intezar sent some people to him to make the 'tabeez' (occult amulet) and put them in his spell as he had some work from them.
Read more
News Reports

Twitter India MD told Delhi Police he does not know directors and owner of his company, details of his boss: Feigning ignorance or...

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari said he does know who owns Twitter India, and which company his boss Yu Sasamoto belongs to
Read more
Crime

Haryana: Man burnt alive to make him ‘martyr’ against farm laws, villagers demand security from ‘farmers’ at Tikri border

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, casteist slurs were hurled towards Mukesh after which he was set on fire. A video of him being set on fire has gone viral on social media where one can hear casteist abuses being thrown at him before he was set ablaze.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
554,292FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com