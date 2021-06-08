Tuesday, June 8, 2021
Home News Reports Rajasthan: 5-year-old girl dies due to dehydration in Jalore district, BJP lashes out at...
News Reports
Updated:

Rajasthan: 5-year-old girl dies due to dehydration in Jalore district, BJP lashes out at ruling govt for misplaced priorities

In a distressing incident on Sunday, a shepherd found an old lady and a girl child lying unconscious on the road and informed the village head immediately.

OpIndia Staff
A team of police offering water to the old lady who lay unconscious due to dehydration
3

With temperatures soaring in the state of Rajasthan, a 5-year-old girl who had set out to go to another village on foot along with her grandmother lost her life due to dehydration in the Jalore district of Rajasthan. 

In a distressing incident on Sunday, a shepherd found an old lady and a girl child lying unconscious on the road and informed the village head immediately. By the time a team of police arrived, the 5-year-old girl had lost her life due to dehydration while the old lady was saved due to light rains. 

Lost in the dunes

As per reports, Sukhidevi, a resident of Doongri village had set out on foot with her granddaughter on Sunday to meet her sister residing in another village. As the weather was cool she took the decision of walking to the village, however, lost her way in the sand dunes.

As the temperature began to soar in the afternoon, the lady, as well as the young girl, fell unconscious as they could find no source of water after covering a distance of just ten to twelve kilometers from the village.

The lady has been shifted to a hospital for treatment, whereas, the young girl’s body was handed over to her relatives after conducting a post-mortem.

BJP leader lashes out at Rajasthan govt 

OpIndia reached out to Rajasthan BJP leader Vijay Singh Bainsla who lashed out at the Congress-led ruling government for misplaced priorities. 

“The government needs to be more sensitive towards what is important and get their priorities right. If they are going to spend 300+ crores to make big buildings with 5-star facilities to house only the MLAs while the population of Rajasthan is dying because of thirst, there is a lack of correct priority and direction in the government,” said Bainsla. 

This throws light on how the water crisis in the state of Rajasthan still prevails even a few kilometers away from a village.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsRajasthan girl dead
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Delhi resident files complaint against Instagram for hurting Hindu sentiments with alcohol-holding God Shiva sticker

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi resident Manish Singh has filed a complaint against Instagram for showing God Shiva in an objectionable manner.
News Reports

Akhilesh Yadav concedes defeat already? Goes from ‘will take vaccine by SP govt’ to ‘Made in India’ vaccine ahead of elections

OpIndia Staff -
After months of vaccine hesitancy and spreading panic, Akhilesh Yadav will finally take the jab, weeks after first becoming eligible to take the shot.

Supreme Court questions West Bengal and Delhi for not providing data on children orphaned since March 2020

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Counsel for the Delhi government, Chirag M Shroff, submitted before the Supreme Court that the data could not be uploaded on the NCPCR website owing to problems in 'data collection.'

Actor and model Aisha Sultana claims Govt of India deployed COVID-19 as bioweapon against people of Lakshadweep: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Lakshadweep-based actor model Aisha Sultana has accused the central government of using COVID-19 as a bioweapon against the residents of the Islands

Bihar: Madarsa ‘explodes’ in Banka, bomb squad arrives to investigate

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Going by a Dainik Jagran report, four people have been allegedly injured in the blast but are missing since the time of the explosion.

Reddit, Guardian, NYTimes, Amazon and half the Internet websites went down in major outage

Tech OpIndia Staff -
Many international media websites were down for about half an hour due in a major outage.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor Khan to play Sita in a retelling of Ramayana? Here is what she is demanding as payment for the role

OpIndia Staff -
The payment demanded by Kareena Kapoor Khan is reported to have caused the filmmakers to reconsider their decision.
Read more
Entertainment

Rhea Chakraborty tells NCB Sara Ali Khan offered her marijuana and vodka, SSR’s family used to have drugs with him: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Rhea Chakraborty, former girlfriend of Sushant Singh Rajput, has told the NCB that Sara Ali Khan offered her marijuana, vodka.
Read more
Entertainment

‘Lao meri chappal’: Vikrant Massey slammed after he compared Yami Gautam to Radhe Maa over wedding pic

OpIndia Staff -
Vikrant Massey mocked Yami Gautam on Instagram after the actress shared a photograph from her wedding ceremony.
Read more
Cricket

Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh glorifies Khalistani terrorist Bhindranwale on death anniversary, offers ‘pranam’

OpIndia Staff -
Harbhajan Singh glorified Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale on his death anniversary on Sunday.
Read more
News Reports

South Africa: Mahatma Gandhi’s great-granddaughter jailed for seven years in fraud case

OpIndia Staff -
Lata Ramgobin, the great-granddaughter of Mahatma Gandhi sentenced for seven years in South Africa for securing loan based on fraud and forgery.
Read more
WTF News

Did a pet hippo kill and eat his owner six years after he was ‘adopted’ as per viral message? Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
The incident pertains to the tragic death of a farmer from South Africa named Marius Els, who was mauled to death by his pet hippo Humphrey.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
552,069FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com