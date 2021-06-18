More than a month after Arnab Goswami last appeared on his channel, Republic TV announced on Friday (June 18) that he will be hosting his prime time debate at 9 pm from June 21 onwards. The news comes as a major relief to his fans who have been waiting to see the journalist on TV screens.

Arnab Goswami was last seen on May 2 during a discussion on West Bengal State Legislative polls. In a video shared by Republic TV, Arnab Goswami was heard as saying, “Beyond a point of time, I will not mind my language. Beyond a point of time, I will not hold my words. And beyond a point of time, I won’t be threatened. The reason I have come out on my own. I have with me a bunch of young crusaders in journalism and we are out there to break the rules of journalism.”

ARNAB IS BACK! He’s with YOU LIVE at 9pm on Monday, 21st June 2021. #ArnabIsBack pic.twitter.com/CMzZZ4T5NM — Republic (@republic) June 18, 2021

“I want to tell each one of them today that I have the support of the people and I am not scared. Ya Bharat ke logo ki jeet hai (This is the victory of the people of India),” Arnab Goswami had said. The audio and visuals, used in the video, were originally shot after the journalist was released, following his illegal arrest by the Mumbai police.

Earlier in the day, Republic Media Network announced, “We have been flooded with calls, emails, and messages from our viewers about our Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. We will make an announcement at 4 pm on our official social media handles.”

Republic Media Network Announcement: We have been flooded with calls, emails and messages from our viewers about our Editor-in-Chief #ArnabGoswami. We will make an announcement at 4pm on our official social media handles. — Republic (@republic) June 18, 2021

On Wednesday, Republic TV informed that the network will be expanding its international base and take 120 journalists from across the world on board. The tweet read, “We are proud to announce R. GLOBAL! India’s largest & most loved news brand R. is now going GLOBAL! We are rapidly expanding our international base with over 120 journalists from across the globe to deliver world-class content & investigations to our viewers.”

It further added, “Arnab is personally committed to the expansion of Indian media in the global market. And R. GLOBAL is the first step in that direction.” The tweet had added to more speculations about the whereabouts of the Republic TV founder and Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami.