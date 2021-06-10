Thursday, June 10, 2021
Home News Reports Rift in Punjab Congress widens, posters of Captain Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Rift in Punjab Congress widens, posters of Captain Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu pop up in each other’s constituencies

According to reports, Navjot Singh Sidhu may be appointed as Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab to end the infighting in the state Congress

OpIndia Staff
Posters of Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu and Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh.
84

The infighting in Punjab Congress seems to have intensified with Congress leaders indulging in poster wars. Days after ‘Sidhu is missing’ posters popped up in Amritsar, separate posters of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu have surfaced in Patiala and Amritsar in the run-up to the 2022 assembly elections in the state.

Extending support to her father, Captain Singh’s daughter Jai Inder Kaur stated, “My father will contest from Patiala and I will campaign for him.”

While posters of Navjot Singh Sidhu emerged in Patiala which is Captain Amarinder Singh’s constituency, the CM’s posters have surfaced in Amritsar East, which is the constituency of Sidhu.

Committee formed to address the grievances of Punjab leaders

Former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu and Jalandhar Cant MLA Pargat Singh have waged a war against Amarinder Singh in the 2015 sacrilege case. A group led by the duo has also demanded a change in the state leadership.

This forced the AICC to constitute a committee to address the grievances of the Punjab leaders. The panel headed by senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge met at a party war room at GRG road to discuss mitigating the crisis. Kharge informed that the committee which comprises himself, Congress’ Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat and former MP JP Aggarwal will submit its report in three or four days on the matter. 

However, according to reports, the committee has dismissed the idea of removing Captain Amarinder Singh and has instead recommended revamping the cabinet in the state and accommodating Siddhu suitably in the govt. Reportedly he may be made the Deputy Chief Minister in the Punjab government. A final decision in the matter will be taken by party president Sonia Gandhi.

They added that Congress is trying to appease Sidhu and looking for ways to keeping him in the party by making some minor adjustments.

Captain Amarinder Singh who appeared before the three-member Congress panel said, “The meeting was to discuss the preparations for the Assembly Elections scheduled early next year. These are our inner-party discussions and I don’t propose to share them with you.”

“Sidhu is missing posters”

Early this month, posters claiming ‘Sidhu is missing‘ surfaced in Amritsar (East). A reward of Rs 50,000 was also promised to anyone who ‘finds’ the missing MLA. The posters suggested that Sidhu forgot the promises made to the people after winning elections in 2017.

Sidhu’s ‘Missing poster’. Image Source: indiatvnews.com

Similar posters were plastered in 2019 in his constituency by a Shiromani Akali Dal leader. The leader had offered a reward of Rs 2,100 and a trip to Pakistan to anyone who finds him, presumably after Sidhu’s trip to Pakistan. 

Sidhu conducts a secret meeting

A couple of ministers and some MLAs led by Sidhu held a secret meeting in May to devise strategies to mount pressure on the CM to resolve the 2015 sacrilege case and the subsequent police firing cases of Kotkapura and initiate a clampdown on the alleged drug mafia, reported Indian Express.

These two issues had been the main poll promises of Congress in the 2017 Assembly elections. Last month, the politician had demanded a new SIT probe in the sacrilege case.

Now, Sidhu has been joined by the Cooperation and Jails Minister Sukhjinder Randhawa and Technical Education, Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister Charanjit Channi. MLAs Partap Singh Bajwa’s brother Fateh Jung Singh Bajwa, along with Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon, Balwinder Laddi and Barindermeet Singh Pahra were also said to be present during the meeting.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Kerala: Woman confined inside flat by live-in partner, beaten, raped and tortured for weeks

OpIndia Staff -
The woman had managed to flee from the flat and had taken refuge at a friend's house.
Opinions

Dehumanising ‘Sanghis’ and weaponisation of sex: Why the defence of the ‘hate sex’ audio by one of the women present is problematic

Nupur J Sharma -
The entire idea is about dehumanisation of political adversaries. Once adversaries have been sufficiently dehumanised, all manners of crimes against them are justifiable.

AltNews comes up with a lousy fact-check on PM Modi, ends up exposing opposition’s lies about decentralised vaccine procurement

Fact-Check Shashank Bharadwaj -
AltNews claimed that the PM's statement regarding some state governments demanding for decentralised vaccine procurement was untrue. However, their so-called 'fact-check' is full of loopholes.

Karnataka: After VHP’s protest, govt withdraws decision to pay Muslim clerics from Hindu temple funds

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The VHP divisional secretary suggested that if the government wants to pay Muslim clerics, it should bring the mosques and madarsas of the Wakf Board under its own control and utilise their funds to benefit Imams.

India records highest ever deaths within 24 hours due to COVID on Wednesday. Here is why

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Bihar government on Wednesday reconciled its actual death figures after a 20-day audit and added 3,951 deaths to the tally.

Perils of woke feminism: How recent Clubhouse conversation encourages sexually predatory behaviour and promotes Grooming Jihad

Opinions Jinit Jain -
In a audio conversation on Clubhouse, luminaries of liberal and feminist firmament encouraged sexually predatory behaviour against Hindus.

Recently Popular

Social Media

The ‘rape culture’ of liberals – How ‘woke’ influencers are openly asking to target ‘Sanghi’ women

OpIndia Staff -
Viral audio clip making rounds on social media shows how all 'woke' celebrities are actually as superficial as their activism.
Read more
News Reports

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan says her marriage with Nikhil Jain is not valid in India because they never married formally as per Indian law

OpIndia Staff -
Nusrat Jahan has said that the destination wedding in Turkey was never formalised as per Indian law and hence the marriage was never valid.
Read more
Entertainment

Bolo pencil, Yami Gautam cancil: ‘Liberals’ cancel the Bollywood actress after ‘stalking’ husband Aditya Dhar

OpIndia Staff -
Yami Gautam was 'cancelled' by liberals after one of them 'stalked' her husband Aditya Dhar, the populr filmmaker.
Read more
Social Media

Former India Today journalist justifies rape culture of ‘liberals’, says rape jokes are okay because man cracking them is gay

OpIndia Staff -
Rape jokes are okay if person cracking is a gay man and subject of jokes are men - Liberal logic.
Read more
Opinions

Why a cartoonist imagines ‘gothra’ while reality is ‘halal’ vaccines. Understanding the mindset

Shashank Singh -
You see, Satish Acharya wouldn't really want to be Charlie Hebdo'ed, right?
Read more
Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor Khan to play Sita in a retelling of Ramayana? Here is what she is demanding as payment for the role

OpIndia Staff -
The payment demanded by Kareena Kapoor Khan is reported to have caused the filmmakers to reconsider their decision.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
552,203FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com