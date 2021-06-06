Monday, June 7, 2021
Home Politics Saayoni Ghosh, who made Hinduphobic posts, appointed president of TMC youth wing
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Saayoni Ghosh, who made Hinduphobic posts, appointed president of TMC youth wing

Saayoni Ghosh contested the 2021 Assembly Elections from the Asansol South constituency where she lost to BJP's Agnimitra Paul by a margin of just under 4,500 votes.

OpIndia Staff
Saayoni Ghosh
Image Source: AajTak Bangla
462

Actress Saayoni Ghosh has been appointed the president of the All India Trinamool Youth Congress on Saturday. Incidentally, she is the same actress who had come under the scanner for her Hinduphobic social media posts.

“This is the first time in my career that I was offered but refused two films without even reading the scripts. Since acting is in my blood, I will act if I am given an offer that I can’t refuse. Currently I will give my 120% to politics and Mamata Banerjee,” the actress said following her appointment.

Saayoni Ghosh contested the 2021 Assembly Elections from the Asansol South constituency where she lost to BJP’s Agnimitra Paul by a margin of just under 4,500 votes.

Saayoni Ghosh
The controversial tweet by Saayoni Ghosh

On February 18, 2015, the actress had tweeted a picture wherein a female character was seen putting a condom over the sacred Hindu symbol of a Shivling. She wrote, “Gods cudnt have been more useful.” Her tweet maligning Hindu culture was posted on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, which was observed on February 17 that year.

Saayoni Ghosh had subsequently issued an apology claiming that her account had been hacked. Following the announcement of her candidature from Asansol South, people had outraged against the decision and accused the Trinamool Congress of not caring for Hindu sentiments.

Recently, during the campaign for the West Bengal assembly elections, Mamata Banerjee was spotted chanting the Chandi Paath and other Hindu incantations to rebut allegations that her party indulges in minority appeasement. However, with elections out of the way, she has cleared the path for Ghosh’s elevation to the position.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsSaayoni Ghosh tmc
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Here is how PM Narendra Modi took non-NDA ruled states to the cleaners today over their propaganda against vaccine policy

K Bhattacharjee -
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation today took opposition parties to the cleaners over their propaganda against the vaccine policy....
Editor's picks

Appeasing the Gandhi family? Read how DD under Jawhar Sircar had removed inconvenient parts of PM candidate Modi’s interview during 2014 elections

Dibakar Dutta -
Jawhar Sircar had blamed the then I and B Minister Manish Tewari for failing to grant 'operational autonomy' to the public broadcaster.

She did not help when I was getting beaten, was part of kidnapping plan: Mehul Choksi talks about woman who ‘honey trapped’ him

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mehul Choksi filed complaint to Antiguan Police Commissioner detailing how he was allegedly abducted

PM Modi slays opposition propaganda on vaccines, makes vaccine procurement centralised and free for all states. Details

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to nation on Monday tore into the media and opposition propaganda on vaccination drive conducted in the...

From cricketers to singers, here are the celebrities who glorified Khalistani terrorist Bhindranwale on Operation Bluestar anniversary

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
Kanwar Grewal, a popular Punjabi singer released a song revering Bhindranwale calling him a ‘saint’. The song has clocked over 1 lakh views on YouTube.

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh apologises for glorifying Khalistan terrorist Bhindranwale on anniversary of Operation Bluestar

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Taking to Twitter, Harbhajan Singh said, that the image he shared was a WhatsApp forward message and he shared it without realising the content in it or the significance of the same.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

‘Lao meri chappal’: Vikrant Massey slammed after he compared Yami Gautam to Radhe Maa over wedding pic

OpIndia Staff -
Vikrant Massey mocked Yami Gautam on Instagram after the actress shared a photograph from her wedding ceremony.
Read more
Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor Khan to play Sita in a retelling of Ramayana? Here is what she is demanding as payment for the role

OpIndia Staff -
The payment demanded by Kareena Kapoor Khan is reported to have caused the filmmakers to reconsider their decision.
Read more
Cricket

Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh glorifies Khalistani terrorist Bhindranwale on death anniversary, offers ‘pranam’

OpIndia Staff -
Harbhajan Singh glorified Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale on his death anniversary on Sunday.
Read more
News Reports

All not well between Trinamool MP Nusrat Jahan and her husband? Media reports suggest he’s unaware about her pregnancy

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, Nusrat Jahan's 'good friend' Yash Dasgupta is the father of the child.
Read more
News Reports

‘Scientists were threatened Anthony Fauci and his gang will destroy careers and reputation’: Indian experts make explosive claims after emails become public

OpIndia Staff -
Anthony Fauci has found himself in the eye of the storm after thousands of his emails were revealed to the world.
Read more
News Reports

Has Central govt blocked Delhi govt’s free doorstep ration distribution scheme for the poor? Here are the facts

Anurag -
The sources said the Food Department of GNCTD is not responding proactively and positively to the communications from Central Government over these issues.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
551,932FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com