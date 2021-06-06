Actress Saayoni Ghosh has been appointed the president of the All India Trinamool Youth Congress on Saturday. Incidentally, she is the same actress who had come under the scanner for her Hinduphobic social media posts.

“This is the first time in my career that I was offered but refused two films without even reading the scripts. Since acting is in my blood, I will act if I am given an offer that I can’t refuse. Currently I will give my 120% to politics and Mamata Banerjee,” the actress said following her appointment.

Saayoni Ghosh contested the 2021 Assembly Elections from the Asansol South constituency where she lost to BJP’s Agnimitra Paul by a margin of just under 4,500 votes.

The controversial tweet by Saayoni Ghosh

On February 18, 2015, the actress had tweeted a picture wherein a female character was seen putting a condom over the sacred Hindu symbol of a Shivling. She wrote, “Gods cudnt have been more useful.” Her tweet maligning Hindu culture was posted on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, which was observed on February 17 that year.

Saayoni Ghosh had subsequently issued an apology claiming that her account had been hacked. Following the announcement of her candidature from Asansol South, people had outraged against the decision and accused the Trinamool Congress of not caring for Hindu sentiments.

Recently, during the campaign for the West Bengal assembly elections, Mamata Banerjee was spotted chanting the Chandi Paath and other Hindu incantations to rebut allegations that her party indulges in minority appeasement. However, with elections out of the way, she has cleared the path for Ghosh’s elevation to the position.