Friday, March 5, 2021
Trinamool names Saayoni Ghosh, who had insulted God Shiva in a tweet, as their candidate from Asansol South: Details

Saayoni Ghosh is the same individual who was slammed on social media for insulting Lord Shiva after her tweet from 2015 resurfaced on social media.

OpIndia Staff
Saayoni Ghosh is TMC candidate from Asansol South
Image Credit: YouTube Screengrab/Siddha group
The Trinamool Congress has named actress Saayoni Ghosh as their candidate from Asansol South for the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021. The elections are due to take place over 8 phases from the 27th of March with results due to be declared on the 2nd of May.

Incidentally, Saayoni Ghosh is the same individual who was slammed on social media for insulting Lord Shiva after her tweet from 2015 resurfaced on social media.

On February 18, 2015, the actress had tweeted a picture wherein a female character was seen putting a condom over the sacred Hindu symbol of a Shivling. She wrote, “Gods cudnt have been more useful.” Her tweet maligning Hindu culture was posted on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, which was observed on February 17 that year.

Source: Twitter

Saayoni Ghosh had subsequently issued an apology claiming that her account had been hacked. Following the announcement of her candidature from Asansol South, people have interpreted the move as the complete disregard for Hindu sentiments on the part of Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress.

It remains to be seen whether the move by Trinamool Congress affects the electoral prospects of the party in the elections. Trinamool Congress has already earned a bad name for itself for rampant minority appeasement and disregard for Hindu sentiments.

The elections will be tightly fought with Mamata Banerjee struggling to retain her bastion. In recent times, her party has had to contend with a series of resignations; the most notable being Suvendu Adhikari who has joined the BJP since then and is in line to be BJP’s candidate from Nandigram versus Mamata Banerjee herself.

