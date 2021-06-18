Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that Shiv Sena leaders are ‘certified goondas’ after BJP blamed it for hooliganism following a clash between workers of both parties outside Sena Bhavan in Mumbai. The clash had occurred over disapproving remarks in Sena’s mouthpiece Saamana raising questions about a land deal in Ayodhya.

“No one needs to give us a certificate on being goondas, we are certified ones,” Raut smugly told reporters on Thursday. He further added, “When it comes to Marathi pride and Hindutva, we are certified goondas.”

The Shiv Sena spokesperson also likened the Shiv Sena Bhawan in Mumbai to a symbol representing Maharashtra and warned his opponents of casting an evil eye on it.

Defending his party’s hooliganism, Raut said, “If someone tries to attack the premises, will Marathi ‘manoos’ (person) and Shiv sainik keep quiet?”

“Why is the BJP so riled up by the editorial? It has just sought clarification on the allegations and demanded that if the charges are proved false, those who levelled them should be punished. Is asking for a clarification a crime in this country? The editorial nowhere mentions that the BJP is involved in it,” Sanjay Raut said.

Brazening out the attack against BJP workers, Raut threatened of dire consequences if it such situation repeats in future. “The matter is over from our end. They have got ‘Shiv prasad’ yesterday. Don’t bring the situation to such a level that we will have to give Shiv Bhojan thali to them,” he said.

Shiv Sena mouthpiece questions Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra over an alleged land deal controversy

The clashes between BJP and Shiv Sena workers took place after the Sena mouthpiece Saamana said that the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust should clear the air with regards to the Ayodhya land deal controversy.

In its editorial, Shiv Sena asserted that there has to be transparency in the transactions and the matters related to the temple construction. It asked the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai to come clean on the doubts being raised over the Ayodhya land deal controversy.

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar snubs Sanjay Raut, says rowdy behaviour by any party unacceptable

Meanwhile, Raut’s rowdy behaviour was not acceptable to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar who issued a clarification after the Shiv Sena leader took pride on belonging to a party of certified goondas (goons).

“No matter what anyone says, no party will be allowed to behave like goons. Today, the leaders of the state are from Shiv Sena. The Chief Minister is working to run the state in accordance with the law and abiding by the rules. Everyone is expected to follow the law of the land,” Pawar said.