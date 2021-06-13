Sunday, June 13, 2021
Watch: Shiv Sena MLA and his supporters attack contractor blaming him for waterlogged street, dump garbage on him

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, in which Lande and his supporters were seen threatening a contractor and forcing him to sit on a waterlogged street.

Shiv Sena MLA Dilip Lande makes contractor sit on waterlogged road, asks workers to dump garbage on him
In a sheer display of arrogance, Shiv Sena MLA from Chandivali in Mumbai, Dilip Lande, forced a contractor to sit in a pile of garbage that was allegedly blocking drainage and causing waterlogging in the area. Shiv Sena workers later dumped garbage on him.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, in which Lande and his supporters were seen threatening a contractor and forcing him to sit on a waterlogged street. In the video, it can be seen how Shiv Sena workers overpowered the contractor and made him sit near the garbage. The Shiv Sena MLA was seen asking workers to dump garbage on him.

The shocking act of Shiv Sena MLA has not gone well with the public, who slammed him for misusing his position to bully common people. Responding to the incident, the Shiv Sena MLA claimed that he had been calling up the contractor for the last 15 days, requesting him to clear the road. However, he never did that, said Lande.

“It was this contractor’s job to clear that garbage which he didn’t do. This was resulting in waterlogging and was causing a lot of trouble to the local people. I did what I did because the contractor did not do his job,” the Shiv Sena MLA said.

The continuous onslaught of heavy rains, coupled with thunderstorm and strong winds, brought Mumbai and its suburbs into a standstill on Saturday. The heavy rains has led to disruption of train and bus services as tracks and roads got waterlogged at several locations.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has predicted the rains will continue in the city till Tuesday.

