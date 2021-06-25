The son-in-law of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, Robert Vadra, was on Wednesday challaned by the Delhi Police for violating traffic rules and dangerous driving, the police said on Thursday.

Robert Vadra was reportedly challaned on Wednesday morning when he was on his way to his office with his security personnel. The incident took place near the Barapullah flyover when his car suddenly decelerated and was hit by another car from behind. According to the police, the car was being driven by his driver as Robert Vadra was on his way to his office in the Sukhdev Vihar area.

“The vehicle of Robert Vadra was challaned under Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act (Dangerous driving). Vadra was going to his office on Wednesday morning with his security personnel. Suddenly his car was hit from behind after it decelerated,” said the police.

Coincidentally, a man was chased and challaned by the Delhi Police under same section of the Motor Vehicles Act 7 years ago after he mistakenly overtook Vadra’s car in South Delhi. After being caught, the man told police that he was not aware of the VIP movement taking place.