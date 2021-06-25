Friday, June 25, 2021
Home News Reports Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra challaned for 'dangerous driving' by Delhi Police: Read details
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra challaned for ‘dangerous driving’ by Delhi Police: Read details

Robert Vadra was reportedly challaned on Wednesday morning when he was on his way to his office with his security personnel.

OpIndia Staff
Robert Vadra challaned by Delhi Police for driving dangerously
Robert Vadra(Image Source: The Tribune)
98

The son-in-law of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, Robert Vadra, was on Wednesday challaned by the Delhi Police for violating traffic rules and dangerous driving, the police said on Thursday.

Robert Vadra was reportedly challaned on Wednesday morning when he was on his way to his office with his security personnel. The incident took place near the Barapullah flyover when his car suddenly decelerated and was hit by another car from behind. According to the police, the car was being driven by his driver as Robert Vadra was on his way to his office in the Sukhdev Vihar area. 

“The vehicle of Robert Vadra was challaned under Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act (Dangerous driving). Vadra was going to his office on Wednesday morning with his security personnel. Suddenly his car was hit from behind after it decelerated,” said the police.

Coincidentally, a man was chased and challaned by the Delhi Police under same section of the Motor Vehicles Act 7 years ago after he mistakenly overtook Vadra’s car in South Delhi. After being caught, the man told police that he was not aware of the VIP movement taking place.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Exclusive details from SC audit panel report: How AAP’s political drama kept loaded oxygen tankers waiting, created supply crunch for other states

Sanghamitra -
In a PESO study, average daily consumption was found to be between 282 MT to 372 MT and Delhi had no adequate storage facilities for 700 Mts of LMO that was demanded at that time.
News Reports

Delhi govt exaggerated its oxygen demand by 4 times while other states were suffering: SC appointed audit panel finds

OpIndia Staff -
The Supreme Court-appointed oxygen audit team has exposed the Delhi government's claims of Oxygen shortage in the national capital, saying that the Delhi government had exaggerated the oxygen requirement in Delhi by more than four times during the second wave of the pandemic even as many states were facing a supply constraint.

FIR filed against ‘The Wire’ in Barabanki mosque demolition case, had spread fake news about police throwing Quran and Hadiths in the drain

Media OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh police have registered an FIR against the far-left propaganda portal - The Wire - for spreading fake news and creating hate

‘Badly Photoshopped?’ Photographs of Captain Amarinder Singh meeting officers of Sikh Regiment raise questions

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh shared photos of him meeting Sikh Regiment officers, however the photos show signs of digital editing

Want to remove ‘Dilli ki Duri’ and ‘Dil Ki Duri’, delimitation must be completed before assembly polls: Says PM Modi in meeting with Kashmir...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
PM Narendra Modi conducted the first ever meeting with Jammu and Kashmir leaders since the scrapping of Article 370 in 2019

Fatehpur: Teacher says conversion racket leaders regularly visit her school to convert Hindus, made the school teach Namaz to non-Muslim toddlers

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Fatehpur Teacher says kindergarten students are being taught Urdu, Arabic and Namaz on instructions of conversation racket leader

Recently Popular

Opinions

Despite all the ‘Virat Hindu’ noises Subramanian Swamy has been making, here is why I can’t trust him

Nupur J Sharma -
Subramanian Swamy, who has been masquerading as a 'Virat Hindu', left several political dead bodies in his path while reaching the top
Read more
News Reports

‘Is your father a mali or chowkidar? I will cancel your license, H*r*m*zade’: Maneka Gandhi threatens vets in viral audios

OpIndia Staff -
The Indian Veterinary Association in a letter have condemned the unruly behavior and unparliamentary language used by Maneka Gandhi against animal doctors.
Read more
Crime

Karnataka: Muslim family kills their own daughter and her Hindu lover in front of the boy’s mother

OpIndia Staff -
The 19-year-old Basavaraj Madivalapaa Badiger, an autorickshaw driver at Saladahalli village, and his 18-year-old lover Davalbi Bandagisab Tambad, a resident of the neighbouring Khanapur, were allegedly murdered by the father and other family members of the girl.
Read more
Politics

Subramanian Swamy gets desperate as rumours of cabinet reshuffle gain ground: Hubris and delusions

Nupur J Sharma -
With rumours gaining ground that there might be a cabinet shuffle on the cards, Subramanian Swamy has now started hankering
Read more
News Reports

‘We have to clap like hijras?’ AAP leader’s video insulting Brahmins and Hindu rituals goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
An old video where AAP leader Gopal Italia insults Satyanarayan, Bhagwad Kathas as 'useless things' has now gone viral.
Read more
Opinions

With 1500 squatters kicked out from Lutyens bungalows, it might explain why its always Modi vs All

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Congress has a long tradition of not implementing rules
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

“I went with Mantosh Saini on my will, no one pressurised me”, Fazilat Khatoon clears the air about the Madhubani ‘kidnapping’ case

OpIndia Staff -

After John McAfee’s mysterious death in jail, US whistleblower Edward Snowden warns Wikileaks founder Julian Assange ‘could be next’

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi Police arrests Nazir Hussain, Zulfikar Wazir, Aiaz Hussain and Muzammil Hussain in connection with the Israel Embassy blast

OpIndia Staff -

SP leader Abdul Ansari urges Akhilesh Yadav to adopt TMC’s ‘Khela Hobe’ slogan, which inspired violence, ahead of 2022 UP elections

OpIndia Staff -

Gujarat: Mohib Pathan, 2 others arrested under new ‘Love Jihad’ law for forcing a Hindu woman to convert to Islam

OpIndia Staff -

Wrong calculations, baseless claims, erroneous data: How Supreme Court appointed committee found flaws in Delhi’s high oxygen demand- Exclusive details

OpIndia Staff -

Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra challaned for ‘dangerous driving’ by Delhi Police: Read details

OpIndia Staff -

Even as third wave of Covid-19 looms, ‘farmers’ protest demanding Navi Mumbai International Airport be named after DB Patil, not Balasaheb Thackeray

OpIndia Staff -

Exclusive details from SC audit panel report: How AAP’s political drama kept loaded oxygen tankers waiting, created supply crunch for other states

Sanghamitra -

Delhi govt exaggerated its oxygen demand by 4 times while other states were suffering: SC appointed audit panel finds

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
555,730FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com