Monday, June 7, 2021
Home News Reports Will the mosque at Ayodhya be named after Mughal Emperor Babur? Read details
News Reports
Updated:

Will the mosque at Ayodhya be named after Mughal Emperor Babur? Read details

The entire Mosque-Hospital complex will be named after freedom fighter and revolutionary Maulvi Ahmadullah Shah Faizabadi

OpIndia Staff
Faizabadi Mosque
Mosque in Ayodhya would not be named after babur (Image: ANI)
863

On June 5, Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF) announced that the mosque-hospital project in Ayodhya would be named after the noted freedom fighter and revolutionary Maulvi Ahmadullah Shah Faizabadi. He was martyred on June 5, 164 years ago. IICF has decided to dedicate the entire project that comprises a mosque, a 200-bed hospital, a museum, a community kitchen and a research centre after Faizabadi, who was also known as the “lighthouse of Independence”. Notably, he kept Awadh free from British dominance for over two years after the 1957 revolt. The trust had decided not to name the mosque after Mughal emperor Babur nine months ago when it was constituted by Sunni Waqf Board.

Athar Hussain, secretary, IICF, told Times of India, “On his martyrdom day, we have decided to name the entire project after his name. In January, we dedicated the research centre to Maulvi Faizabadi, who was the icon of Hindu-Muslim brotherhood. Even 160 years after the first war of independence, Ahmadullah Shah Faizabadi is yet to get his due in the annals of Indian history. Masjid Sarai, Faizabad, which was Maulvi’s headquarters during the 1857 mutiny, is the lone surviving building that preserves his name.” Hussain further added that Faizabadi was killed and decapitated by a British agent. His body and head were buried in two different places to prevent people from raising a mausoleum on his grave.

Captain Afzaal Ahmad Khan, a war veteran and trustee at IICF, said, “The British feared Maulvi was as dangerous in death as he was during his lifetime. It’s unfortunate that even though British officers like George Bruce Malleson and Thomas Seaton have mentioned his courage, valour and organisational capabilities in the History of Indian Mutiny, Maulvi Ahmadullah Shah is blanked out in our school and college textbooks.”

With this announcement, the speculations over the naming of the mosque come to an end. After the UP govt had granted the plot to the Muslim parties on the order of the Supreme Court order, there was speculation whether the new mosque will also be named Babri masjid. It was suggested that the name should be retained to keep the memory of the demolished mosque alive. The mosque built at the Ram Mandir site was named after Mughal emperor Babur, as the mosque was built on his orders.

Ayodhya verdict

In 2019, the Supreme Court of India gave the verdict of the land dispute of Ayodhya in favour of Ram Lalla Virajman. A 5-acre alternate land was allotted to the defeated side by the apex court to build a mosque. The foundation of Bhavya Ram Mandir was laid down by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5, 2020. The temple construction is expected to be completed in 2022. A trust was formed for the construction of the Ram Mandir at the beginning of 2020. The project was allotted to Larsen & Toubro, and experts from CBRI, National Geophysical Research Institute, and IITs are assisting in the construction.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Here is how PM Narendra Modi took non-NDA ruled states to the cleaners today over their propaganda against vaccine policy

K Bhattacharjee -
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation today took opposition parties to the cleaners over their propaganda against the vaccine policy....
Editor's picks

Appeasing the Gandhi family? Read how DD under Jawhar Sircar had removed inconvenient parts of PM candidate Modi’s interview during 2014 elections

Dibakar Dutta -
Jawhar Sircar had blamed the then I and B Minister Manish Tewari for failing to grant 'operational autonomy' to the public broadcaster.

She did not help when I was getting beaten, was part of kidnapping plan: Mehul Choksi talks about woman who ‘honey trapped’ him

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mehul Choksi filed complaint to Antiguan Police Commissioner detailing how he was allegedly abducted

PM Modi slays opposition propaganda on vaccines, makes vaccine procurement centralised and free for all states. Details

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to nation on Monday tore into the media and opposition propaganda on vaccination drive conducted in the...

From cricketers to singers, here are the celebrities who glorified Khalistani terrorist Bhindranwale on Operation Bluestar anniversary

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
Kanwar Grewal, a popular Punjabi singer released a song revering Bhindranwale calling him a ‘saint’. The song has clocked over 1 lakh views on YouTube.

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh apologises for glorifying Khalistan terrorist Bhindranwale on anniversary of Operation Bluestar

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Taking to Twitter, Harbhajan Singh said, that the image he shared was a WhatsApp forward message and he shared it without realising the content in it or the significance of the same.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

‘Lao meri chappal’: Vikrant Massey slammed after he compared Yami Gautam to Radhe Maa over wedding pic

OpIndia Staff -
Vikrant Massey mocked Yami Gautam on Instagram after the actress shared a photograph from her wedding ceremony.
Read more
Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor Khan to play Sita in a retelling of Ramayana? Here is what she is demanding as payment for the role

OpIndia Staff -
The payment demanded by Kareena Kapoor Khan is reported to have caused the filmmakers to reconsider their decision.
Read more
Cricket

Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh glorifies Khalistani terrorist Bhindranwale on death anniversary, offers ‘pranam’

OpIndia Staff -
Harbhajan Singh glorified Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale on his death anniversary on Sunday.
Read more
News Reports

All not well between Trinamool MP Nusrat Jahan and her husband? Media reports suggest he’s unaware about her pregnancy

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, Nusrat Jahan's 'good friend' Yash Dasgupta is the father of the child.
Read more
News Reports

‘Scientists were threatened Anthony Fauci and his gang will destroy careers and reputation’: Indian experts make explosive claims after emails become public

OpIndia Staff -
Anthony Fauci has found himself in the eye of the storm after thousands of his emails were revealed to the world.
Read more
News Reports

Has Central govt blocked Delhi govt’s free doorstep ration distribution scheme for the poor? Here are the facts

Anurag -
The sources said the Food Department of GNCTD is not responding proactively and positively to the communications from Central Government over these issues.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
551,932FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com