The United States of America has announced that it has donated 80 vials of the Pfizer vaccine to Trinidad and Tobago in order to aid their efforts against Covid-19. A single vial of the vaccine contains 6 doses which means that the USA has donated 480 doses to the Caribbean nation.

Source: US Embassy of the Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago

The US Embassy of the Port of Spain, said, “We believe that every vaccine counts.” Port of Spain is the capital city of Trinidad and Tobago. The population of the country is approximately 1.4 million, which means that it would require 2.8 million doses to inoculate its entire population. The 480 doses will be sufficient for only 240 people, which is about 0.017% of its population.

Along expected lines, the meagre contribution attracted quite a lot of mockery online. A person pointed out that it was the same amount that the Congress party dumps in dust bins daily.

An anchor at NDTV India shared the image of a crowd of people giving a single banana to a sick person lying in a bed as part of a photo-op in order to mock the USA.

Another user pointed out that the USA has donated only 80 vials while the Congress government in Rajasthan has managed to waste over a million.

Another user said that the USA has done a Sonu Sood, an actor who has been accused of wildly exaggerating his Covid relief efforts to earn plaudits.

Tweets on Rajasthan’s vaccine wastage can be found in abundance.

India has donated 40,000 vaccine doses to Trinidad and Tobago thus far and users were keen on pointing that out.

People also mocked the pomp and show with which USA announced that it had donated 80 vials of the vaccine.

There were Anglophiles in India who had mocked the NDA Government for announcing that it had sent millions of vaccines abroad as part of its ‘Vaccine Maitri‘ initiative. One wonders how they feel about the government of the ‘Promised Land’ boasting about donating a meagre 80 vials of the Pfizer vaccine.