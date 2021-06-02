Former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad on Wednesday shared a video of himself where he is seen singing a few stanzas of ‘Shri Ram Stuti’ written by Goswami Tulsidas in the sixteenth century. Prasad also shared the meaning of the stanzas he sang in the video.

“‘Shri Ram Stuti’ is an aarti, written by Goswami Tulsidas in the sixteenth century. It is a beautiful call to Lord Rama. Tried to share few stanzas with meaning,” Prasad tweeted along with his rendition of the aarti dedicated to Lord Rama.

Tried to share few stanzas with meaning pic.twitter.com/4TlL37o0nM — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) June 2, 2021

In the video, the former cricketer explains that he would sing two stanzas of the aarti and explain meaning of them. He starts with the rendition of the first stanza.

“श्री रामचन्द्र कृपालु भजुमन, हरण भवभय दारुणं, नव कंज लोचन कंज मुख, कर कंज पद कंजारुणं,” Prasad chants and then explains the meaning of these lines: “Oh my mind, remember constantly the merciful Lord Rama, who dispels all fears and whose eyes are as beautiful as half-open new lotus, his mouth, his hands, and his feet are also pink like the lotus flower.”

Prasad then goes on to chant the second stanza of the religious hymn.

“कन्दर्प अगणित अमित छवि, नव नील नीरद सुन्दरं, पटपीत मानहुँ तडित रुचि शुचि, नोमि जनक सुतावरं,” sings Prasad, followed by its meaning: “His (Lord Rama) features as beautiful as the multitude of the Kamadeva, the God of love. His(Lord Rama) complexion is lovely as a light blue cloud. His yellow clothes are as dazzling as lightning. I bow in reverence of the virtuous bride-groom, Janaka’s daughter Sita.”

“Shri Ramachandra Kripalu” or “Shri Ram Stuti” is an aarti, written by Goswami Tulsidas. It was written in the sixteenth century, in a mix of Sanskrit and Awadhi languages. The prayer glorifies Lord Rama.