Actor Vikrant Massey mocked Yami Gautam on Instagram after the actress shared a photograph from her wedding ceremony. Replying to a photograph where Yami Gautam was holding jewellery, Vikrant Massey commented that she was looking “pure & pious like Radhe Maa”.

Source: @ThtKashmiriGuy/Twitter

Radhe Maa is a self-proclaimed ‘Godwoman’ who is universally ridiculed for her preposterous cosmetic choices. She is often spotted wearing bright red lipstick and bright red clothing. Since Yami Gautam was wearing red for her marriage ceremony as well, Vikrant Massey compared her to Radhe Maa.

There is significant outrage over the comment. Kangana Ranaut called Massey a cockroach and commented ‘lao meri chappal’ (bring my slippers).

Others have also slammed the actor over the comment.

This is how an actor @VikrantMassey , who worked in acid survivors story in REEL life, humiliates a Sanatani girl who is following her traditions in REAL life. pic.twitter.com/ATeL8iIigt — That Kashmiri Guy (@ThtKashmiriGuy) June 6, 2021

It is not clear whether the two are good friends and the comment was made in jest or it was an insensitive remark on the actress’ wedding photograph. Either way, people on social media have interpreted it as the latter and have spoken out against the actor for the same.