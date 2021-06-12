On Friday (June 11), members of the Youth Congress threw a bike into Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad in Telangana to protest against the Modi government.

In a video shared by The News Minute, a group of 5-6 Youth Congress workers were seen dumping a bike into the lake to protest against rising petrol and diesel prices in the city. In a bizarre display of demonstration, the men lifted the bike, put it onto the railing, and pushed it down the river.

They also demanded a complete rollback of increased prices of diesel, petrol, and LPG across the country. It must be mentioned that the Congress party had announced on Wednesday (June 9) that it would hold a ‘symbolic protest’ outside petrol pumps on Friday.

Youth Congress activists throwing a motor bike into Tank Bund as part of their protest against hike in petrol and diesel prices in Hyderabad on Friday. pic.twitter.com/m5fkb3CIHe — TNIE Telangana (@XpressHyderabad) June 11, 2021

After fuel prices surpassed the ₹100 marks in some States, Congress directed all the State units to hit the streets and hold protests. Several party stalwarts such as State President N Uttam Kumar Reddy, MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy, MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, party spokesperson Dasoju Sravan and working presidents A Revanth Reddy and Ponnam Prabhakar were seen outside petrol pumps in several parts of the State.

Earlier, KC Venugopal, Congress General Secretary Organisation, had directed its party workers and leaders to put out a ‘visible public campaign’ against the price hike and its impact on those suffering unemployment, job losses, and wage reduction. Following his directives, the Youth Congress workers threw the bike into the lake to put out a ‘symbolic message’ that had now caught the public eye.