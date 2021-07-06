Actor Snehal Dabi says filmmaker Firoz Nadiadwala did pay not him money for acting in Welcome even after 14 years

In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, actor Snehal Dabi revealed that on multiple instances, he was not paid for his work in the industry. Dabi, who has worked in Hera Pheri, Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, Satya, Wednesday, among several others, revealed that it had been 14 years since he worked for Firoz Nadiadwala in Welcome. But he never got paid for the job. In Welcome, Dabi played role of Kakhil, one of the goons of Majnu, Anil Kapoor.

Firoz Nadiadwala is best known for films like Hera Pheri, Awara Paagal Deewana, Welcome, Welcome Back and others. Dabi is not the only actor who had accused Nadiadwala of not paying the dues. As per reports, there have been a number of allegations that Nadiadwala has underpaid or not paid actors and technicians who have worked with him. Welcome Back director Anees Bazmee also made similar allegations during the release of the film that the producer did not clear his dues.

While alleging non-payment, Dabi said, “Firoz Nadiadwala mujhe Rs. 10 crore denge fir bhi unki film nahi karunga. Firoz bhai commit karte hai, fir ghoom jaate hai (I would not work for Firoz Nadiadwala even if he pays me ten crores. Firoz commits and then rescind the promise).” He added, “Firoz bhai would just assure ‘Deta hoon paisa, data hoon paisa, data hoon paisa(I will pay, I will pay, I will pay)’. Hence, I was disillusioned here and was wondering, ‘Yeh kaisi industry hai (what kind of industry is this?)’.”

Snehal was not paid for other projects as well

During the interview, Snehal said Welcome was not the only film he was not paid for. He had worked in a now-abandoned project titled “Sher” in which Sanjay Dutt and Vivek Oberoi worked as well. It was directed by Soham. He said, “I had written the film as well. We shot for the film at 50 degrees temperature. We completed 85% of the film. Suddenly, Shree Ashtavinayak Cine Vision (the production house that backed the film) was shut. Paise hi nahi aaye uss film ke (Money did not come for that film). Imagine how it must have felt. The same happened with Welcome. Every now and then, we used to go to Dubai whenever we were called to shoot for the film. And then to not get paid for it!”