Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar has courted yet another controversy after he was caught on camera slapping a party worker in public on Saturday.

In a video that has gone viral on the internet, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar was seen losing his cool after a party worker tried to approach him during his visit to Mandya on Saturday. As the party worker tried to touch the Congress leader, DK Shivkumar got angry and slapped him on his face.

Reportedly, the Congress leader was in Mandya on Friday to visit ailing Congress leader G Madegowda when the incident took place. The party worker had apparently tried to touch DK Shivakumar’s shoulder. This angered the Congress leader, who slapped him and told him to behave in front of the public.

“What is this behaviour at this place? I have given you freedom, but that doesn’t mean you can do this,” the Congress leader can be heard saying.

BJP leader CT Ravi shared the video on Twitter saying DK Shivakumar showed his might on an ordinary party worker and asked Gandhi-scion Rahul Gandhi whether he had given a license to commit violence against common men.

“If this is how the “former shishya” (protege) of Kotwal Ramachandra (former mafia don) treats his party worker, one can imagine what he would do with Others. Have you given DKS the “licence for violence”, tweeted BJP leader CT Ravi.

Karnataka CONgress President @DKShivakumar SLAPS his party worker in full public view.



If this is how the “former shishya” of Kotwal Ramachandra treats his party worker, one can imagine what he would do with Others.



Have you given DKS the “licence for violence”, @RahulGandhi? pic.twitter.com/JuuSBsALwG — C T Ravi 🇮🇳 ಸಿ ಟಿ ರವಿ (@CTRavi_BJP) July 10, 2021

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

As DK Shivakumar realised that his act of arrogance was caught on the camera, he warned the media persons to delete the video.

This is not the first time that DK Shivakumar was seen attacking common party workers in public. In 2018, during a Congress election campaign in Bellary, DK Shivakumar had slapped another man who wanted to take a selfie with him.

#WATCH Karnataka Minister DK Shivkumar slaps away phone of a man who was trying taking a selfie with him in Bellary (4.2.18) pic.twitter.com/iLo6OSyT2Z — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2018

Similarly, in another incident in 2017 in Belgaum, DK Shivakumar had slammed a man on his arm for taking a selfie. The incident took place in front of the reporters. The Congress leader had defended the attack saying the selfie was uncalled for and termed his reaction as normal.

#BREAKING: DK Shivkumar does it again, Karnataka mantri slaps student for attempting to take a ‘selfie’ pic.twitter.com/sh78984kaw — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) November 20, 2017

DK Shivakumar, who is an MLA from Kanakapura, is currently on bail in connection with a money laundering case.