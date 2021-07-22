On July 22, former Police Commissioner of Mumbai, Param Bir Singh and other officers of the Mumbai Police were booked in an extortion case. A case has been registered at the Marine Drive police station under several Sections including 387, 388, 389, 403, 409, 420, 423, 464, 465, 467, 468, 471, 120(b), 166, 167, 177, 181, 182, 193, 195, 203, 211, 209, 210, 347, 109, 110, 111 and 113 of the Indian Penal Code. Mumbai Police officially confirmed the development.

A case of extortion registered against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh (in file pic), at Marine Drive Police Station. Complainant is a businessman. FIR names a total of 8 people,incl 6 Police personnel. Two civilians arrested in this matter so far: Mumbai Police pic.twitter.com/2tHMbIB7Wg — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2021

According to News Agency ANI, a total of eight people, including six police personnel, have been named in the case. The case has been filed based on the complaint of a builder identified as Shyam Sunder Agarwal against Singh and other officers of the Crime Branch, Mumbai Police. Two civilians in the case have already been arrested, as per reports.

The complainent has submitted 4.30 hours explosive telephonic recording against ParamBir Singh in Marine Drive police where Singh & his associates allegedly extortion of hefty amount & even threatened the raid of central agencies like CBI if demands are not met@NewIndianXpress — Sudhir Suryawanshi (@ss_suryawanshi) July 22, 2021

The Indian Express’s Sudhir Suryawanshi reported that the complainant has submitted telephonic conversations worth 4 hours 30 minutes with the complaint against Singh and other officers. Sunder alleged that Singh and his associates extorted a hefty amount and threatened the raid of central agencies like CBI if he failed to fulfil the demands. Times Now reported that Singh responded to the complaint and denied the allegations. He said that [It is a] false complaint by some officer. [He has] no relative by the name as alleged.