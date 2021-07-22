Thursday, July 22, 2021
Former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh and seven others booked for extortion, 4.5 hours of call recording submitted with complaint

The complainant has submitted telephonic conversations worth 4 hours 30 minutes with the complaint against Singh and other officers.

On July 22, former Police Commissioner of Mumbai, Param Bir Singh and other officers of the Mumbai Police were booked in an extortion case. A case has been registered at the Marine Drive police station under several Sections including 387, 388, 389, 403, 409, 420, 423, 464, 465, 467, 468, 471, 120(b), 166, 167, 177, 181, 182, 193, 195, 203, 211, 209, 210, 347, 109, 110, 111 and 113 of the Indian Penal Code. Mumbai Police officially confirmed the development.

According to News Agency ANI, a total of eight people, including six police personnel, have been named in the case. The case has been filed based on the complaint of a builder identified as Shyam Sunder Agarwal against Singh and other officers of the Crime Branch, Mumbai Police. Two civilians in the case have already been arrested, as per reports.

The Indian Express’s Sudhir Suryawanshi reported that the complainant has submitted telephonic conversations worth 4 hours 30 minutes with the complaint against Singh and other officers. Sunder alleged that Singh and his associates extorted a hefty amount and threatened the raid of central agencies like CBI if he failed to fulfil the demands. Times Now reported that Singh responded to the complaint and denied the allegations. He said that [It is a] false complaint by some officer. [He has] no relative by the name as alleged.

