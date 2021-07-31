Gandi Baat actress Gehana Vasisth has claimed that Mumbai Police which had come to arrest earlier this year in a pornography case had demanded that she pay Rs. 15 lakhs to avoid arrest. She was arrested in February 2021 and had to spend almost four months in jail.

Gehana Vasisth told India Today in an exclusive interview, “They wanted to take Rs 15 lakh to release me. They asked me to pay them the money. But when I said I wasn’t in the wrong, they said we could make any case against anyone.”

Citing a WhatsApp conversation between Yash Thakur alias Arvindkumar Shrivastava and Tanveer Hashmi, where the two accused in the matter could be seen arranging Rs. 8 lakhs, she said, “That’s because the police had demanded money.”

The actress is currently embroiled in another pornography case with Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty’s husband. Earlier, she had threatened to expose the names of everyone involved in the porn industry.

Gehana Vasisth had told Entertainment Times, “When I meet the Crime Branch officials I will give them names of the girls and the people involved in the porn industry. Both men and women are involved in the industry and those names will be shared with the police. Those girls who are playing the victim card today are worried that once their names come out they are bound to turn into the accused in the case.”

“And there are others, who are making allegations, but are involved in making porn content, which is available on the internet. I have all the names and am going to file an official complaint against all those involved in the porn industry. Why should one person be targeted and both Raj Kundra and I are still accused in the case and not convicted,” she added.