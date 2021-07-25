Gandi Baat actress Gehana Vasisth, who is embroiled in the Raj Kundra pornography case, has said that she will reveal the names of people involved in the porn industry when she meets Mumbai Crime Branch officials. She was reportedly summoned on Sunday but could not do so as she is currently away from Mumbai.

Gehana Vasisth told Entertainment Times, “When I meet the Crime Branch officials I will give them names of the girls and the people involved in the porn industry. Both men and women are involved in the industry and those names will be shared with the police. Those girls who are playing the victim card today are worried that once their names come out they are bound to turn into the accused in the case.”

“And there are others, who are making allegations, but are involved in making porn content, which is available on the internet. I have all the names and am going to file an official complaint against all those involved in the porn industry. Why should one person be targeted and both Raj Kundra and I are still accused in the case and not convicted,” she added.

The actress, explaining her inability to meet the investigating officials, said, “I received the message only late last night but no official summons has been sent to me. As you know I am out of Mumbai and it is not possible to book a ticket immediately and due to COVID 19 protocols an RTPCR test is compulsory, too. My bank accounts have been frozen so I need to make arrangements before I travel back to Mumbai in the couple of days. I will definitely meet the Crime Branch officials and I am looking forward to answering all their questions.”

Earlier in 2021, it was reported that Vasisth allegedly lured struggling actors to perform in porn movies with the prospect of monetary compensation. It was suggested that Gehana Vasisth aka Vandana Tiwari lured new and struggling actors who were seeking to make a career in the entertainment industry. She would pay them Rs 15,000-20,000 to work for her movies, a police officer privy to the case was reported to have said.