Haridwar police arrest tourists smoking hookah at Har Ki Pauri, Ganga Sabha says will form a committee to educate tourists

Haridwar city police on Thursday arrested six tourists hailing from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh for smoking hookah in Har Ki Pauri. The tourists were first spotted by the locals who snatched their hookah pots away and handed them over to the police.

Har Ki Pauri is a famous ghat on the banks of the Ganga in Haridwar in Uttarakhand. It is considered extremely auspicious by Hindus as it literally translates to “God’s steps”.

As per ANI, the SP City Haridwar informed, “The incident (some people smoking hookah at Har Ki Pauri) happened yesterday (July 7) & we’ve arrested 6 tourists. A case has been registered & the investigation is on. We also want to send a message that we won’t tolerate such behaviour here.”

SHO, Haridwar city police station Rajesh Shah in an interaction with the Times of India informed that the miscreants were arrested under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Details of the incident

A group of six youth was caught smoking hookah on the steps of Har Ki Pauri on July 07. When objected by the locals, the group got into a brawl with the locals.

The locals then snatched away the hookah pot and destroyed it and also thrashed the boys before handing them over to the police.

More CCTVs to be installed

Kamlesh Upadhyay, SP City Haridwar informed that more CCTVs would be deployed near the ghats to prevent such incidents as this was not the once time that unruly tourists mocked the sanctity of the holy place.

Ganga Sabha demands strict action

Prior to this, the local police had arrested two tourists for smoking hookah at Rishikul ghat on Wednesday night. A case was registered against one Himanshu Wadhwa, from Delhi’s Rohini sector 20, and Jitendra Kumar from Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

As per the police, the two were reportedly dancing to Bollywood songs and consuming hookah while celebrating a birthday party at the ghat.

Reacting to such incidents, Ganga Sabha, the apex body of priests in Haridwar has demanded strict action. They have also said that they will form ghat committees with the help of locals to make pilgrims and tourists aware of their responsibilities.