Indian Police Officer (IPS) Bharti Arora has sought voluntary retirement ten years prior to the retirement age to devote her life to the worship of God Krishna. She had recently taken charge as Inspector General of Police, Ambala Range in Haryana in April 2021. She replaced 2001-batch IPS officer Y Puran Kumar after she got transferred from Karnal. She also held additional charge of Karnal range up to May 10.

On July 24, Arora sent an application to Dr Vijay Vardhan, chief secretary, through Director General of Police Manoj Yadava, in which she requested to be relieved by July 31. She cited Section 16(2) of the All India Service (DCRB) Rules that allows a Service member to retire from service on the date on which the member completes thirty years of qualifying service or attains fifty years of age.

It reads, “A member of the Service may, after giving at least three months’ previous notice in writing, to the State Government concerned, retire from service on the date on which such member completes thirty years of qualifying service or attains fifty years of age or on any date after that to be specified in the notice.” She also requested that the prior notice period of three months to be waived as per the provision of the rules.

Spiritual calling cited as the reason for retirement

In her application, Bharti Arora mentioned that she wants to spend the rest of her life in devotion to God. She wrote, “My service has been my pride and passion. I am very grateful to this service for providing me with the opportunity to serve, learn and grow. My gratitude to the state of Haryana for showing me the right path.” She further added, “Now I wish to achieve the ultimate goal of life. I yearn to traverse the path shown by the holy saints such as Guru Nanak Dev, Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, Kabirdas, Tulsidas, Surdas, Meerabai, the Sufi saints and dedicate the rest of my life in loving devotional service of Lord Sri Krishna.”

Bharti Arora said she has been thinking of quitting the service for a few years to join spirituality. She added that she has no plan to join politics and her willingness to serve Lord Krishna is the only reason for her quitting the job.

Arora has handled high profile cases

In her 23 years of service, she has handled several investigations, including the Samjhauta Express blast probe as Superintendent of Police. The incident took place on February 18, 2007, in which 68 people had lost their lives. In 2009, during the Congress Rule, she made headlines after arresting then-BJP MLA Anil Vij. He is now serving as Home Minister of the State. Interestingly, her application for VRS would be cleared by Vij. He has confirmed that he received the application and would consider it as per the rules.

In 2015, she had a run-in with Navdeep Singh Virk in Gurugram and accused him of hampering investigation in a rape case. Virk had denied the allegations. She has served as deputy inspector general-rank officer to head a special cow protection police task force in 2016. In the same year, she also served as the principal of Motilal Nehru School of Sports at Rai in Sonepat.

For a recent probe into immigration fraud cases in Haryana in 2020, her team was rewarded by the home ministry for exemplary work.